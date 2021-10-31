Maryam Nawaz deletes Balochistan tweet after coming under fire

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) leader Maryam Nawaz Sharif has deleted a tweet about Balochistan after coming under fire from various quarters especially the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI).

PMLN leader had tweeted an old video showing an aircraft fly over the Headingley cricket ground in Leeds, England, with a banner reading ‘Justice for Balochistan.’ The plane was flown on the behalf of India in 2019, during the 50-over Cricket World Cup tournament. Pakistan had responded by flying banners that read “#Justice for Kashmir” and “India stop genocide & free Kashmir” over Headingley.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif on Saturday tweeted the video with the Indian banner and captioned it “Justice for Balochistan pls.”

PTI leaders were quick to draw attention to the blunder committed by the PMLN leader with Federal Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry calling her out for “lack of knowledge” and “self-centeredness.” He interpreted it as Maryam’s attempt to draw media attention.

مریم نواز کی کم علمی کم ظرفی اور خود پرستی نون لیگ کو تو لے ہی ڈوبی لیکن چونکہ وہ میڈیا سٹار ہیں تو اب انھیں لگتا ہے کہ روزانہ ایک شعبدہ چاہئے میڈیا کی زینت بنے رہنے کیلئے۔۔۔ #Shame pic.twitter.com/Ewes4pMFlv — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) October 30, 2021

Many other PTI leaders, too, criticized Maryam, who also came under fire from several social media users for “advancing the Indian narrative.”

Maryam deleted the tweet and tried to justify her actions.

“I deleted bcoz some known elements were misconstruing it. I stand for the rights of all those marginalized in my beloved Pakistan and will continue to do so. Baluchistan is close to my heart. No amount of propaganda can change that. Justice for Balochistan pls,” she said in another tweet.

I deleted bcoz some known elements were misconstruing it. I stand for the rights of all those marginalized in my beloved 🇵🇰 and will continue to do so. Baluchistan is close to my heart. No amount of propaganda can change that. Justice for Balochistan pls 🇵🇰 https://t.co/cGC7HRpy3v — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) October 30, 2021

Some social media users have blasted her for repeating the Indian statement in the second tweet.