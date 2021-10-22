Friday, October 22, 2021  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1443
Mardan man arrested for ‘invoking God’s wrath’ on PM Imran

He has been released on bail

Posted: Oct 22, 2021
Posted: Oct 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: File

A man, hailing from Mardan, was arrested earlier this week for invoking Allah's wrath on Prime Minister Imran Khan in an announcement at a mosque near Chatu Chowk. A video of the incident, circulation on social media, shows Ghafoor urging people to accompany him in cursing and implicating the premier. He was irked at the rising inflation in the country. "Rising prices have created disagreements between spouses, siblings, and even parents. This man [the prime minister] is trying to break apart our families," Ghafoor was heard saying. "I want all the children, women, and elders to pray that we get rid of the PM soon." After the video went viral, the police arrested Ghafoor for misuse of loudspeakers and hate speech. He was released on bail by a sessions court later. A number of people across the country have expressed their displeasure against Prime Minister Imran Khan after the government increased petrol prices across the country. Lawyers, businessmen, and traders took to the streets this week to administer their protests against the hike as well. The Pakistan Democratic Movement, an opposition alliance, has announced nationwide protests against inflation as well. In Lahore, a rally will be held from the Jain Mandir Chowk, while the first rally in Karachi will begin from Empress Market Friday. On October 17, PDM held a rally at Faisalabad’s Dhobi Ghat ground, marking the start of a new series of anti-government demonstrations. It announced to hold at least 30 rallies by the end of 2021.
