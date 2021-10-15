Friday, October 15, 2021  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1443
Many in Pakistan media thrive on fake news: Fawad Chaudhry

Says journalists need to be trained

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: File

Listen to the story
Federal Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry alleged Friday that many people in Pakistan’s media thrive on fake news, especially those who run YouTube channels. YouTubers think that they can do anything and they should be held accountable for that, he said. The minister believes that there’s not enough debate on fake news in the media. The PTI-led government has been actively trying to bring the digital media under regulation through the proposed Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA). The PMDA will replace the existing PEMRA and will be responsible for the regulation of print, broadcast and digital media in Pakistan. The body will be tasked to register new digital media platforms and oversee the enforcement of cyber laws. The proposed law will give PMDA powers to impose a fine of up to Rs250 million for violations of the provisions by the electronic media. Chaudhry, speaking at a conference in Islamabad, said that Pakistan's media is going through crisis right now because of technology. The way technology has grown, it has increased the importance of our understanding of fake news. “People who produces news -- it is important for them to acquire training on how to differentiate between real news and fake news,” the minister pointed out. Chaudhry added that the biggest problem comes when a piece of news is twisted and facts are presented in such a way that you can’t tell real and fake apart. This is something that modern journalists should be trained about. "The media has seen an evolution. When I became the federal information minister in 2018, we realised that the government did not have any digital media. Today our digital media wing is at par with any other international media wing. We have also converted APP into a digital news agency and revamped how we can how we exert our influence on digital media," he concluded.
