HOME > News

Man files petition against illegal, commercial use of Askari park

Top court issued notices to municipal commissioner, commander engineer

Posted: Oct 26, 2021
A man, hailing from Karachi, has filed a petition in the Supreme Court over the commercial and illegal use of Askari Park located near the Old Sabzi Mandi. The application, submitted on October 22, stated that the park was built in 2005. "It was told that about 27,000 plants of 164 varieties were planted across the park." But today, the entire park is being used for commercial activities where a market comprising shops and marriage halls have been constructed illegally. "In fact, the whole park now gives a deserted look where only play rides are available against payments," the petition revealed. There are not even 100 trees in it currently. The land of the Askari Park is the property of the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation. Back when the agreement of the park was signed, the Karachi Corps V was given the responsibility of its maintenance. The petitioner, consequently, requested the court to remove/demolish all illegal constructions and commercial activities in the park and restore it for recreational purposes. On Tuesday, October 26, the top court took up the petition at the Karachi Registry and issued notices to Karachi's municipal commissioner and the commander engineer of the Corps V. The hearing has been adjourned.
