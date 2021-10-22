Madrassa student rape: Court rejects Aziz-ur-Rehman’s bail plea

A lower court in Lahore rejected Aziz-ur-Rehman’s bail application. The cleric of Jamia Manzoorul Islamia of Lahore was booked on June 16 on charges of committing sodomy after videos showing him forcing himself on a student went viral.

On October 21, a Lahore sessions court had summoned medical reports for hearing Aziz-ur-Rehman’s bail plea.

This is the second time the court had rejected the accused’s request for bail.

Additional Sessions Judge Noman Muhammad Naeem dismissed the petition after the completion of arguments by lawyers from both sides.

At a hearing on October 4, Aziz-ur-Rehman and his sons rejected the accusations leveled against them. The case was heard by the judicial magistrate, Rana Arshad, at the Lahore Kutchery. The cleric was booked under Section 377 [unnatural offenses] and Section 506 [punishment for criminal intimidation] of the Pakistan Penal Code.

On October 18, the court told the prosecution to produce witnesses in the madrassa rape case. According to reports, at least nine of 22 witnesses will appear in court.

The prime suspect in the case, Mufti Aziz-ur-Rehman, is currently incarcerated in jail. Police had submitted a charge-sheet against the accused on September 17 after completing investigations.

The case

On June 16, the cleric was booked for sodomy after videos showing him forcing himself on a student went viral.

The student had filed an FIR at Lahore’s North Cantt Police Station.

The complainant said that during the exam of level four, Mufti Aziz, who was the invigilator, accused him and another person of sending someone else in their place for the exam. The cleric had him barred from appearing in the Wifaqul Madaris exam for three years.

The student said Mufti Aziz used it to blackmail him into having sexual relations. “So, out of compulsion, I came into his deceit and became a victim. He also promised me that he would have my ban removed and get me to pass the Wifaqul Madaris exam.”

He said he was sexually harassed and blackmailed every Friday for three years. When he went to the madrassa administration, they refused to believe him saying that the mufti was a pious man and they accused the victim of lying.

The student thus started secretly filming to collect evidence which he presented to Wifaqul Madari Nazim-e-Aala Hanif Jalandhary. “When Mufti Aziz came to know about this, he threatened to kill me,” the young man told the police. “A few days ago, when someone uploaded the video on social media, I got scared and went into hiding.”

Mufti Aziz had denied the accusation of sexual abuse in a video statement and claimed that he was drugged by his student before he was filmed.

The cleric had claimed that the videos were a conspiracy to remove him from Jamia Manzoorul Islamia, Lahore.

