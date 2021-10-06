Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum appointed new DG ISI

Lieutenant General Nadeem Anjum has replaced Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed as the director-general of Pakistan’s all-powerful intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence or ISI, the ISPR confirmed Wednesday afternoon when announcing the new DG ISI.

Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed has been posted as the Peshawar Corps Commander.

Lt-General Muhammad Amir has been given the post of Gujranwala corps commander, while Lt-General Asim Munir is now the quartermaster general.

This development brings Lt-General Faiz Hameed closer to becoming the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS) for Pakistan.

The current army chief, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s three-year extension comes to an end next year.

Developments in Afghanistan have been critical for Pakistan. Gen Hameed’s appointment as Corps Commander Peshawar can be seen in light of the role he played as Afghanistan’s government changed. He replaces Lt-Gen Muhammad Amir who has been commanding the 11 Corps in Peshawar. Before him, it was Lt-Gen Nauman Mahmood since 2019.

Three three-star Lt-Generals are set to retire on October 18, 2021: Lt Gen Majid Ehsan who is the Inspector General Arms (IG Arms) at GHQ Rawalpindi, Lt-Gen Aamir Abbasi who is the Quarter Master General at GHQ Rawalpindi, and Lt-Gen Hamooduz Zaman Khan who is the Commander Army Air Defence in Rawalpindi.

The possible candidates for Pakistan’s next army chief by seniority of rank are these 3-star generals:

Lt-Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Commander, X Corps, Rawalpindi

Lt-Gen Azhar Abbas, Chief of General Staff (CGS), GHQ, Rawalpindi

Nauman Mahmood, Commander, XI Corps

Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed, (now former) DG, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI)

Pakistan’s parliament passed the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2020 which granted COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa a three-year extension. This was made official on January 28, 2020. This means he will retire on November 29, 2022.

Who is Gen Faiz Hameed?

Lt-General Faiz Hameed was appointed the DG ISI on June 16, 2019. Prior to his appointment as DG ISI, he held the post of adjutant-general at the Pakistan Army General Headquarters.

General Hameed hails from Punjab’s Chakwal. He was from the Baloch Regiment. His earlier appointments included as the Chief of Staff Rawalpindi Ten Corps, General Officer Commanding Pannu Aqil, and ISI DG Counter Intelligence.

Who is Gen Hameed Anjum?

Lt-General Hameed Anjum belonged to the Punjab Regiment. He was previously serving as the Corps Commander of V Corps in Karachi.

Gen Anjum has served as the commandant of the Command and Staff College, Quetta, and the Inspector-General of the Frontier Corps. Many successful anti-terrorism operations were conducted under his command by FC Balochistan.

Among his colleagues and subordinates, he was known as ‘Mohsin e Balochistan’ for his services to eradicate terrorism.

The story will be updated as more details come in.