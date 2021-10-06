Wednesday, October 6, 2021  | 28 Safar, 1443
Lt Gen Faiz Hameed posted as Peshawar corps commander

He is no longer DG ISI

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 32 mins ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed has been removed as the director-general of the Inter-Services Intelligence, the ISPR confirmed Wednesday afternoon. Gen Hameed has been posted as the Peshawar corps commander. Lt General Muhammad Amir has been given the post of Gujranwala corps commander, while Lt General Asim Munir is now the quartermaster general. The ISPR has not yet announced who will replace Gen Faiz as the ISI chief. This development brings Lt General Faiz Hameed closer to becoming the next Chief of Army Staff (COAS) for Pakistan. The current army chief, Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa’s three-year extension comes to an end next year. Developments in Afghanistan have been critical for Pakistan. His appointment as Corps Commander Peshawar can be seen in light of the role he played as Afghanistan’s government changed. He replaces Lt-Gen Nauman Mahmood who has been commanding the 11 Corps in Peshawar since December 2, 2019. Three three-star Lt-Generals are set to retire on October 18, 2021: Lt Gen Majid Ehsan who is the Inspector General Arms (IG Arms) at GHQ Rawalpindi, Lt Gen Aamir Abbasi who is the Quarter Master General at GHQ Rawalpindi, and Lt Gen Hamooduz Zaman Khan who is the Commander Army Air Defence in Rawalpindi. The possible candidates for Pakistan’s next army chief by seniority of rank are these 3-star generals: Lt Gen Sahir Shamshad Mirza, Commander, X Corps, Rawalpindi Lt Gen Azhar Abbas, Chief of General Staff (CGS), GHQ, Rawalpindi Nauman Mahmood, Commander, XI Corps Lt-Gen Faiz Hameed, (now former) DG, Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Pakistan’s parliament passed the Pakistan Army (Amendment) Bill 2020 which granted COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa a three-year extension. This was made official on January 28, 2020. This means he will retire on November 29, 2022. Who is Gen Faiz Hameed? Lt General Faiz Hameed was appointed the DG ISI on June 16, 2019. Prior to his appointment as DG ISI, he held the post of adjutant-general at the Pakistan Army General Headquarters. General Hameed hails from Punjab's Chakwal. He was from the Baloch Regiment. His earlier appointments included as the Chief of Staff Rawalpindi Ten Corps, General Officer Commanding Pannu Aqil, and ISI DG Counter Intelligence. The story will be updated as more details come in.
