London: SBP governor chased by Pakistani journalists with questions

A video of State Bank of Pakistan Governor Reza Baqir being chased by London-based Pakistani journalists has gone viral.

The video shows Baqir apparently evading questions about rising inflation in Pakistan.

However, the SBP governor did speak about Pakistan-IMF talks and inflation during his brief engagement with journalists in London.

He said Pakitan-IMF talks progressed in the right direction. He also quoted IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Department Director Jihad Azour, who said on Tuesday that the talks had come to a “very good” point.

Last week, Baqir accompanied Suakat Tarin to Washington DC where the talks continue. He arrived in London and attended an event here.

Baqir told London-based Pakistani journalists that they could soon expect good news about the IMF talks.

Responding to the questions about inflation, the SBP governor said that the recent hike in prices was a universal phenomenon observed everywhere including in the United States.

He said rising oil prices had also caused inflation in Pakistan.

However, when more questions were asked he ended the conversation to leave. He said, “We’ll meet again next time. We’ll sit together and have tea.”

A video shared by PMLN supporters and others shows Baqir being chased by journalists shouting questions until he enters a corridor.

One of the journalists quips, “We even don’t have money to have tea.”