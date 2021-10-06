Lawyer arrested for vandalising Lahore High Court

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A lawyer, identified as Advocate Majid, was arrested Wednesday afternoon for vandalising Lahore High Court's recently built copy branch.

Videos from the site, that went viral earlier in the day, show a man breaking the glass of the branch's desk. Immediately after the incident, the court police arrested Majid and handed him over to the police.

According to the police, the suspect got enraged after he was told to wait at the desk.

Punjab Bar Council Chairperson Farhan Shahzad has taken notice of the attack and decided to suspend Advocate Majid's license. "His license will first be suspended and then canceled."

Shahzad added that people involved in activities that defame lawyers will be punished under the law.

Earlier this year, on February 8, at least 150 lawyers were identified to vandalising the Islamabad High Court and Chief Justice Athar Minallah's chamber. The perpetrators were booked under seven sections of the Pakistan Penal Code. A case was registered as well.