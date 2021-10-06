Wednesday, October 6, 2021  | 28 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lawyer arrested for vandalising Lahore High Court

Advocate Majid's license has been suspended

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

A lawyer, identified as Advocate Majid, was arrested Wednesday afternoon for vandalising Lahore High Court's recently built copy branch.

Videos from the site, that went viral earlier in the day, show a man breaking the glass of the branch's desk. Immediately after the incident, the court police arrested Majid and handed him over to the police.

According to the police, the suspect got enraged after he was told to wait at the desk.

Punjab Bar Council Chairperson Farhan Shahzad has taken notice of the attack and decided to suspend Advocate Majid's license. "His license will first be suspended and then canceled."

Shahzad added that people involved in activities that defame lawyers will be punished under the law.

Earlier this year, on February 8, at least 150 lawyers were identified to vandalising the Islamabad High Court and Chief Justice Athar Minallah's chamber. The perpetrators were booked under seven sections of the Pakistan Penal Code. A case was registered as well.

 
lahore high court
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Omer Sharif’s funeral prayers to be offered today
Omer Sharif’s funeral prayers to be offered today
Karachi nullah victims to be paid Rs15,000 a month
Karachi nullah victims to be paid Rs15,000 a month
Plane lands safely at Lahore airport after bird strike
Plane lands safely at Lahore airport after bird strike
Islamabad doctors break into PMC, police baton-charge protesters
Islamabad doctors break into PMC, police baton-charge protesters
Fire erupts at Faisalabad bank
Fire erupts at Faisalabad bank
Maryam Nawaz approaches court for annulment of Avenfield case verdict
Maryam Nawaz approaches court for annulment of Avenfield case verdict
Bikers will have to install side mirrors
Bikers will have to install side mirrors
Muhammad Iqbal Memon takes charge as Karachi commissioner
Muhammad Iqbal Memon takes charge as Karachi commissioner
Islamabad man granted bail in university rape case
Islamabad man granted bail in university rape case
IBA reinstates student expelled for highlighting on campus ‘harassment’
IBA reinstates student expelled for highlighting on campus ‘harassment’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.