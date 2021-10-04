Monday, October 4, 2021  | 26 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lars Vilks, who made blasphemous caricature, killed in traffic accident

Police says the cause of accident is unclear

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 5 hours ago

Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks, who lived under police protection after his 2007 depiction of the Prophet Mohammed prompted death threats, died Sunday in a car accident— Photo: AFP

Swedish cartoonist Lars Vilks, who lived under police protection after his 2007 depiction of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) prompted death threats, died Sunday in a car accident.

The 75-year-old and two police officers were killed in a collision with an oncoming truck, Swedish police confirmed to AFP.

“This is being investigated like any other road accident. Because two policemen were involved, an investigation has been assigned to a special section of the prosecutor’s office,” a police spokesperson told AFP, adding that there was no suspicion of foul play.

The accident occurred near the small town Markaryd when the car Vilks was travelling in crashed into an oncoming truck. Both vehicles caught fire and the truck driver was hospitalised, according to police.

In a statement, the police said the cause of the accident was unclear.

“The person we were protecting and two colleagues died in this inconceivable and terribly sad tragedy,” said regional police head Carina Persson.

Vilks had been under police protection since his 2007 cartoon of Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) prompted outrage among those who consider such depictions deeply offensive or blasphemous. 

Al-Qaeda offered a $100,000 reward for Vilks’ murder. 

The depiction also sparked diplomatic friction, with Sweden’s then prime minister Fredrik Reinfeldt meeting ambassadors from several Muslim countries to ease tensions.

In 2015, Vilks survived a gun attack at a free-speech conference in Copenhagen that left a Danish film director dead. 

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Prophet Muhammad cartoonist, Lars Vilks dies
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pandora Papers: 700 Pakistani names in leaked offshore company documents
Pandora Papers: 700 Pakistani names in leaked offshore company documents
Only 7 Pakistani politicians in Pandora Papers, says ICIJ
Only 7 Pakistani politicians in Pandora Papers, says ICIJ
'Pakistani general's wife bought London apartment from Indian filmmaker's son'
‘Pakistani general’s wife bought London apartment from Indian filmmaker’s son’
Scuffle breaks out at PML-N convention in Bahawalpur
Scuffle breaks out at PML-N convention in Bahawalpur
Housing society offices set on fire after guards kill two
Housing society offices set on fire after guards kill two
Pandora Papers to strengthen PM Imran Khan's narrative: minister
Pandora Papers to strengthen PM Imran Khan’s narrative: minister
Ex-husband rapes woman, throws acid on her in Burewala
Ex-husband rapes woman, throws acid on her in Burewala
Aamir Liaquat resigns from National Assembly
Aamir Liaquat resigns from National Assembly
Pandora Papers, PDM in action, PCB updates
Pandora Papers, PDM in action, PCB updates
Lars Vilks, who made blasphemous caricature, killed in traffic accident
Lars Vilks, who made blasphemous caricature, killed in traffic accident
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.