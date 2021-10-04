Monday, October 4, 2021  | 26 Safar, 1443
Landslides in Kohistan block traffic between Chilas and Rawalpindi

FWO workers remove debris from the road in Shatan Parri, Dubair Nallah

Posted: Oct 4, 2021
Posted: Oct 4, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

Traffic between Chilas and Rawalpindi has been blocked for the past two days, reports on Monday said.

People living in Gilgit said that the road was made impassable after it was hit by landslides at several locations in Kohistan, including a 200-meter-long landslide in the Kayaal area.

Personnel of the Frontier Works Organization (FWO) removed debris from the road in Shatan Parri and Dubair Nallah areas.

In late July this year, the road was also hit by landslides which led to closure cumulatively lasting more than a week.

According to local officials, the Karakoram Highway had been cut at the Tata Pani area. At that time, the Babusar-Naran National Highway was restored, allowing people stranded by the landslides to return.

