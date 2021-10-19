Tuesday, October 19, 2021  | 12 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Video

Lamyati Nazeero, the soulful ‘poetic miracle’ written in four languages

Naat-Khwanis without it is incomplete

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 19, 2021 | Last Updated: 6 mins ago

Rabiul Awwal is a blessing that Pakistan celebrates with zeal and fervor. We also get a host of different naats and kalams to listen to. Naat is the way to pay homage to the memory of Prophet (PBUH).

Scholars in Pakistan have declared Ahmed Raza Khan Barelvi’s soulful kalam “Lamyati Nazeero” a poetic miracle. The kalam is written in four languages: Arabic, Urdu, Hindi and Persian.

Qadri Siddiq Ismail, a religious scholar, says rendition of this kalam for every Naat Khwan is an honor. “Naat-Khwani without this kalam is incomplete,” he added.

The kalam has been gracing every Naat-Khwani for almost a decade. “Reciting the composition this kalam for Naat Khwan is not an easy thing,” Dr Majeed Ullah Qadri, Islamic researcher, said.

Madam Noor Jehan had to rehearse for three days before recording the rendition.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Lamyati Nazeero: soulful ‘poetic miracle’ written in four languages, Lamyati Nazeero, Lam Yati Nazeero, Rabiul Awwal Kalam, Naat, Ahmed Raza Khan Barelvi Lam Yaati Nazeero
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Imtiaz Super Market robbed of nearly a million: police
Imtiaz Super Market robbed of nearly a million: police
Here's Karachi's traffic plan for 12th Rabiul Awwal
Here’s Karachi’s traffic plan for 12th Rabiul Awwal
Pakistan Navy intercepts another Indian submarine
Pakistan Navy intercepts another Indian submarine
DG ISI Gen Faiz Hameed briefs COAS on security: ISPR
DG ISI Gen Faiz Hameed briefs COAS on security: ISPR
Policeman martyred in explosion outside Quetta university
Policeman martyred in explosion outside Quetta university
Zahir Jaffer's mother granted bail in Noor Mukadam murder case
Zahir Jaffer’s mother granted bail in Noor Mukadam murder case
Govt moves to cut taxes on commodities for price reduction
Govt moves to cut taxes on commodities for price reduction
Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations across Pakistan today
Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations across Pakistan today
Malala writes to Taliban one month after girls' school ban
Malala writes to Taliban one month after girls’ school ban
Khalilzad steps down as US withdraws from Afghanistan talks
Khalilzad steps down as US withdraws from Afghanistan talks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.