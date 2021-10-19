Lamyati Nazeero, the soulful ‘poetic miracle’ written in four languages

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Rabiul Awwal is a blessing that Pakistan celebrates with zeal and fervor. We also get a host of different naats and kalams to listen to. Naat is the way to pay homage to the memory of Prophet (PBUH).

Scholars in Pakistan have declared Ahmed Raza Khan Barelvi’s soulful kalam “Lamyati Nazeero” a poetic miracle. The kalam is written in four languages: Arabic, Urdu, Hindi and Persian.

Qadri Siddiq Ismail, a religious scholar, says rendition of this kalam for every Naat Khwan is an honor. “Naat-Khwani without this kalam is incomplete,” he added.

The kalam has been gracing every Naat-Khwani for almost a decade. “Reciting the composition this kalam for Naat Khwan is not an easy thing,” Dr Majeed Ullah Qadri, Islamic researcher, said.

Madam Noor Jehan had to rehearse for three days before recording the rendition.

