Lakki Marwat: Four police personnel martyred in terrorist attack

Four policemen were martyred in a firing incident at Mianwali Road, Lakki Marwat.

The police said the police van was on a routine patrol near Zainuddin Pump when terrorists opened fire at the vehicle. Four personnel including an Assistant Sub-Inspector were killed in the attack.

Martyred policemen were identified as Yaqoob, Inam, Mustaqeem and Raheem. The bodies were moved to City Hospital.

A police spokesperson said the funeral prayers of the martyred officers will be offered with state honors at Police Line Lakki Marwat.

According to the eye witnesses, the attackers were riding on two motorcycles.

The area has been cordoned off. Bullet casings and other evidence have been collected from the spot. No arrest has been made so far.

