Lahore zoo boots big cats over dinner bills

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The administration of the Lahore zoo can't bear the bills of big cats anymore and has decided to move them to the Jhallo Safari Park.

There are 35 African lions, eight tigers, two jaguars, and one puma presently residing at the zoo. All of them will be moved to the safari park.

According to the zoo's management, one big cat eats meat worth Rs3,500 in a day. "The total amount spent on feeding these animals in a year amounts to nearly Rs1.2 million," the spokesperson of Lahore zoo said.

This can be a huge blow to the zoo's profits because lions and big cats are some of the favourite animals of visitors, especially children.

The Lahore zoo has been in news throughout the year. Earlier, in March, two lions, a tiger, bear, and zebra at the zoo were euthanised. They were administered poison injections. Deputy Director Kiran Saleem said that the lion's kidneys had stopped working.

The wildlife act allows the management to give poisonous injections to the animals if they are in unbearable pain.