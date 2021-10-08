Friday, October 8, 2021  | 30 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore zoo boots big cats over dinner bills

Administration says the animals' food costs Rs1.2m a year

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 8, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

The administration of the Lahore zoo can't bear the bills of big cats anymore and has decided to move them to the Jhallo Safari Park.

There are 35 African lions, eight tigers, two jaguars, and one puma presently residing at the zoo. All of them will be moved to the safari park.

According to the zoo's management, one big cat eats meat worth Rs3,500 in a day. "The total amount spent on feeding these animals in a year amounts to nearly Rs1.2 million," the spokesperson of Lahore zoo said.

This can be a huge blow to the zoo's profits because lions and big cats are some of the favourite animals of visitors, especially children.

The Lahore zoo has been in news throughout the year. Earlier, in March, two lions, a tiger, bear, and zebra at the zoo were euthanised. They were administered poison injections. Deputy Director Kiran Saleem said that the lion's kidneys had stopped working.

The wildlife act allows the management to give poisonous injections to the animals if they are in unbearable pain.

 
lahore zoo lions
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
Lahore zoo, lions bills, big cats at lahore zoo
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Hot and dry weather forecast in Karachi and other cities
Hot and dry weather forecast in Karachi and other cities
Twenty killed, over 300 injured in Harnai earthquake
Twenty killed, over 300 injured in Harnai earthquake
'Anti-vaxxer' gets testy with chef at Karachi's Test Kitchen
‘Anti-vaxxer’ gets testy with chef at Karachi’s Test Kitchen
New 'White Corolla' gang caught on CCTV in attempted robbery
New ‘White Corolla’ gang caught on CCTV in attempted robbery
Rabiul Awwal moon sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on October 19
Rabiul Awwal moon sighted, Eid Milad-un-Nabi on October 19
Tell us: Where are you being charged for parking, Karachi
Tell us: Where are you being charged for parking, Karachi
UK removes quarantine restrictions for Pakistan
UK removes quarantine restrictions for Pakistan
Pakistan educational institutions set to begin ‘normal classes’ from Monday
Pakistan educational institutions set to begin ‘normal classes’ from Monday
Kulsoom Nawaz’s ‘jab’: Punjab to quash SAMAA TV reporter FIR
Kulsoom Nawaz’s ‘jab’: Punjab to quash SAMAA TV reporter FIR
Karachi Green Line bus service to make Surjani Town-Numaish runs
Karachi Green Line bus service to make Surjani Town-Numaish runs
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.