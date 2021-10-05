Lahore woman arrested for throwing acid on ex-husband

A woman was arrested Tuesday for throwing acid on her ex-husband in Lahore’s Sherakot, the police said.

According to the victim, Sajid Khan, the suspect attacked him outside his residence near the Bund Road. The couple parted ways three years back.

“On September 30, I remarried. While I was on my way back home, she [the suspect] threw acid on me. There were two people with me who witnessed the attack,” he told the police.

The investigation officer told SAMAA TV that the woman had dressed up as a beggar to trick Khan. “He has sustained third-degree burns on his back, neck and hands,” he added.

The woman has been taken into custody, while further investigations are underway.

Under Section 144 of the Pakistan Penal Code, public dealing of acid and other corrosive substances is banned. Offenders are punishable under Section 336(B) of the PPC, which has maximum life imprisonment. The minimum is not less than 14 years with a fine of Rs1 million.

Research conducted by the Acid Survivors Foundation, Pakistan, revealed that the total number of acid attacks victims from 2007 to 2018 was 1,186. The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan says that 31 acid attacks were reported in 2017, a whopping 67 in 2018 and 34 in 2019. But those are just the cases that have been reported.