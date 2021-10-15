Friday, October 15, 2021  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1443
News

Lahore student’s Snapchat video alerts US administration

US warns FIA through Interpol

Posted: Oct 15, 2021
Posted: Oct 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 54 mins ago

Photo: AFP

A student from Lahore shook the US administration with his Snapchat video in which he was holding a pistol in his hands while sitting in the classroom.

Nineteen-year-old Hussain Asif is a student of KIPS College, Lahore. Three days ago, he uploaded a short video on Snapchat. In the clip, he was seen carrying a pistol in the classroom.

Snapchat flagged the video and informed the law and enforcement agency in US. They contacted FIA through Interpol and told them about the risk.

Interpol made a call to the FIA in Pakistan and instructed them to take immediate action.

The FIA arrested the student but the pistol turned out to be a fake.

The director general of the FIA has sent a report to the US administration through Interpol.

The student has been released on a personal guarantee because no crime was proved.

