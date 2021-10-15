Lahore records highest number of Dengue cases in a day

In the last 24 hours, three people have succumbed to the Dengue virus in Lahore taking the total number of deaths to 23. Health officials have warned of a dengue outbreak in the city.

Another 373 people were diagnosed with the Dengue virus in Lahore. The total number of reported cases has crossed the 4,000 mark. More than 837 patients in Lahore are in critical condition.

According to Punjab’s health minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid, the government has decided to increase the number of beds in hospitals.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp increase in dengue cases post-monsoon season. Hospitals in big cities, including Islamabad and Karachi, are filling up with patients.

Islamabad has seen a rise in the cases too. More than 121 people reported the fever on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 1,077 in the federal capital. Another 59 people were diagnosed with dengue fever in Rawalpindi.

Sindh reported 34 dengue cases in the last 24 hours. Karachi and Hyderabad have reported 21 and 5 dengue cases, respectively. So far, 530 people were diagnosed with dengue fever in Sindh and five people have lost their lives.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded a total of 3,569 dengue fever cases this year. Peshawar has reported the highest number of cases, 102, in the province.

On the other hand, Balochistan has recorded the lowest dengue patients. At least 10 cases have been reported in the province.

Health experts say the active period for dengue attacks is two hours after sunrise and two hours before sunset. The breeding stops once the temperature falls below 16 degrees Celsius.

