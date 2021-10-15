Friday, October 15, 2021  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore records highest number of Dengue cases in a day

Government to increase number of beds in hospitals

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 27 mins ago

File Photo Online

In the last 24 hours, three people have succumbed to the Dengue virus in Lahore taking the total number of deaths to 23. Health officials have warned of a dengue outbreak in the city.

Another 373 people were diagnosed with the Dengue virus in Lahore. The total number of reported cases has crossed the 4,000 mark. More than 837 patients in Lahore are in critical condition.

According to Punjab’s health minister, Dr Yasmin Rashid, the government has decided to increase the number of beds in hospitals.

Pakistan has witnessed a sharp increase in dengue cases post-monsoon season. Hospitals in big cities, including Islamabad and Karachi, are filling up with patients.

Islamabad has seen a rise in the cases too. More than 121 people reported the fever on Thursday, taking the total number of cases to 1,077 in the federal capital. Another 59 people were diagnosed with dengue fever in Rawalpindi.

Sindh reported 34 dengue cases in the last 24 hours. Karachi and Hyderabad have reported 21 and 5 dengue cases, respectively. So far, 530 people were diagnosed with dengue fever in Sindh and five people have lost their lives.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has recorded a total of 3,569 dengue fever cases this year. Peshawar has reported the highest number of cases, 102, in the province.

On the other hand, Balochistan has recorded the lowest dengue patients. At least 10 cases have been reported in the province.

Health experts say the active period for dengue attacks is two hours after sunrise and two hours before sunset. The breeding stops once the temperature falls below 16 degrees Celsius.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
dengue Islamabad Karachi Lahore Peshawar Quetta
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Lahore records the highest number of Dengue cases in a day, the Highest dengue cases, dengue fever in Pakistan, Dengue cases in Pakistan, Dengue fever symptoms, Dengue mosquitos
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Another gang rape on motorway rattles Pakistan
Another gang rape on motorway rattles Pakistan
Traffic plan for Chup Tazia processions on Friday
Traffic plan for Chup Tazia processions on Friday
DNA be damned: flawed judgements in Mazaar gang rape acquittals
DNA be damned: flawed judgements in Mazaar gang rape acquittals
PIA suspends flights to Afghanistan
PIA suspends flights to Afghanistan
PM tells MPs issues on DG ISI appointment settled
PM tells MPs issues on DG ISI appointment settled
Noor Mukadam case: Court indicts 12 including Zahir Jaffer
Noor Mukadam case: Court indicts 12 including Zahir Jaffer
Petroleum prices, DG ISI appointment, Green Line buses
Petroleum prices, DG ISI appointment, Green Line buses
Zulfi Bukhari wins defamation case, Reham Khan apologises in London
Zulfi Bukhari wins defamation case, Reham Khan apologises in London
Residents have 15 days to vacate Nasla Tower in Karachi
Residents have 15 days to vacate Nasla Tower in Karachi
IT ministry notifies implementation of new social media rules
IT ministry notifies implementation of new social media rules
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.