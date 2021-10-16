Lahore principal booked for beating up seventh-grader

The principal of NIX Grammar School in Lahore was booked Saturday for assaulting and beating up a student, according to the police.

A complaint filed by the child’s father, Syed Zameer, stated that the seventh-grader got into a fight with a class fellow earlier this week. The next day, on October 11, the suspect called the students in his office.

“Sir Abid Wasim didn’t give me a chance to speak and started beating me up. I begged him to listen to me but he kept assaulting me with sticks and slaps,” the 12-year-old child told the police in a video statement available with SAMAA Digital.

A medical examination of the student revealed bruise marks on his back and neck.

Zameer added that his son suffers from migraines. “We had informed the school management about his condition but they never bothered to even inform us about the incident.”

The student’s father has requested the authorities to take action under the Punjab Child Protection Act.

Consequently, a case was registered at the Ghalib Market police station under sections 328 [exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years by parent or person having care of it] and 341 [punishment for wrongful restraint] of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Recently, people have raised a number of questions regarding the safety of their children at schools and other educational institutions. Four days ago, a sweeper at a Sheikupura government college was arrested for raping a fifth-grader.

Earlier in June, a student of grade three was raped at her school in Lahore’s Nishtar Colony.

Protection for children in Pakistan

According to the Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Act, whoever, not being a parent, having the actual charge of or control over a child, wilfully assaults, ill-treats, neglects, abandons or exposes him or causes or procures him to be assaulted, ill-treated, neglected, abandoned or exposed or negligently fails to provide adequate food, clothes or medical aid or lodging for the child in a manner likely to cause such child unnecessary mental and physical suffering, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with fine which may extend to fifty thousand rupees or with both.