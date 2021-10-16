Saturday, October 16, 2021  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore principal booked for beating up seventh-grader

FIR registered at Ghalib Market police station

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Listen to the story
The principal of NIX Grammar School in Lahore was booked Saturday for assaulting and beating up a student, according to the police. A complaint filed by the child's father, Syed Zameer, stated that the seventh-grader got into a fight with a class fellow earlier this week. The next day, on October 11, the suspect called the students in his office. "Sir Abid Wasim didn't give me a chance to speak and started beating me up. I begged him to listen to me but he kept assaulting me with sticks and slaps," the 12-year-old child told the police in a video statement available with SAMAA Digital. A medical examination of the student revealed bruise marks on his back and neck. Zameer added that his son suffers from migraines. "We had informed the school management about his condition but they never bothered to even inform us about the incident." The student's father has requested the authorities to take action under the Punjab Child Protection Act. Consequently, a case was registered at the Ghalib Market police station under sections 328 [exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years by parent or person having care of it] and 341 [punishment for wrongful restraint] of the Pakistan Penal Code. Recently, people have raised a number of questions regarding the safety of their children at schools and other educational institutions. Four days ago, a sweeper at a Sheikupura government college was arrested for raping a fifth-grader. Earlier in June, a student of grade three was raped at her school in Lahore’s Nishtar Colony. Protection for children in Pakistan According to the Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Act, whoever, not being a parent, having the actual charge of or control over a child, wilfully assaults, ill-treats, neglects, abandons or exposes him or causes or procures him to be assaulted, ill-treated, neglected, abandoned or exposed or negligently fails to provide adequate food, clothes or medical aid or lodging for the child in a manner likely to cause such child unnecessary mental and physical suffering, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with fine which may extend to fifty thousand rupees or with both.
FaceBook WhatsApp

The principal of NIX Grammar School in Lahore was booked Saturday for assaulting and beating up a student, according to the police.

A complaint filed by the child’s father, Syed Zameer, stated that the seventh-grader got into a fight with a class fellow earlier this week. The next day, on October 11, the suspect called the students in his office.

“Sir Abid Wasim didn’t give me a chance to speak and started beating me up. I begged him to listen to me but he kept assaulting me with sticks and slaps,” the 12-year-old child told the police in a video statement available with SAMAA Digital.

A medical examination of the student revealed bruise marks on his back and neck.

Zameer added that his son suffers from migraines. “We had informed the school management about his condition but they never bothered to even inform us about the incident.”

The student’s father has requested the authorities to take action under the Punjab Child Protection Act.

Consequently, a case was registered at the Ghalib Market police station under sections 328 [exposure and abandonment of child under twelve years by parent or person having care of it] and 341 [punishment for wrongful restraint] of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Recently, people have raised a number of questions regarding the safety of their children at schools and other educational institutions. Four days ago, a sweeper at a Sheikupura government college was arrested for raping a fifth-grader.

Earlier in June, a student of grade three was raped at her school in Lahore’s Nishtar Colony.

Protection for children in Pakistan

According to the Punjab Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Act, whoever, not being a parent, having the actual charge of or control over a child, wilfully assaults, ill-treats, neglects, abandons or exposes him or causes or procures him to be assaulted, ill-treated, neglected, abandoned or exposed or negligently fails to provide adequate food, clothes or medical aid or lodging for the child in a manner likely to cause such child unnecessary mental and physical suffering, shall be punished with imprisonment for a term which may extend to three years or with fine which may extend to fifty thousand rupees or with both.

 
assault Lahore school
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Pakistan reopens cinemas, shrines for vaccinated people
Pakistan reopens cinemas, shrines for vaccinated people
Lahore student's Snapchat video alerts US administration
Lahore student’s Snapchat video alerts US administration
Zulfi Bukhari wins defamation case, Reham Khan apologises in London
Zulfi Bukhari wins defamation case, Reham Khan apologises in London
Rangers man mysteriously shot dead at their own Karachi sub-headquarters
Rangers man mysteriously shot dead at their own Karachi sub-headquarters
Residents have 15 days to vacate Nasla Tower in Karachi
Residents have 15 days to vacate Nasla Tower in Karachi
Islamabad announces new school timings for winter
Islamabad announces new school timings for winter
Touring the Northern Areas? Fresh updates on routes, hotels, weather
Touring the Northern Areas? Fresh updates on routes, hotels, weather
At least 32 killed in Afghan Imambargah blast
At least 32 killed in Afghan Imambargah blast
SHC rules unskilled workers be paid Rs25,000 minimum
SHC rules unskilled workers be paid Rs25,000 minimum
Deadline ends: Tarin warns tools available to catch tax evaders
Deadline ends: Tarin warns tools available to catch tax evaders
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.