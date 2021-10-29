Lahore man sentenced to life imprisonment for raping teenager

Arshad Ali

A Lahore sessions court has sentenced a man to life imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl.

According to the police, the suspect, identified as Naveed, 24, broke into the complainant’s house last year in October. He drugged the woman and then raped her. The FIR revealed Naveed bit the survivor on multiple parts of her neck and face as well.

While trying to escape from the crime scene, Naveed was caught by the teenager’s family who then handed him over to the police.

At a hearing on Friday, the police told the court that a case under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 337L (Whoever causes hurt, not mentioned hereinbefore, which endangers life or which causes the sufferer to remain in severe bodily pain for twenty days or more or renders him unable to follow his ordinary pursuits for twenty days or more) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Naveed’s DNA samples were collected and a medical test of the woman was conducted. Their medical reports corroborated the rape.

Consequently, the court ruled: “Therefore, the convict, M. Naveed, is sentenced to imprisonment for life and fine of Rs50,000. He is also sentenced to pay Rs5,000 as daman to the victim.”

In case of non-payment, the convict will undergo simple imprisonment of six months and will be held liable to pay compensation of Rs300,000.

Rape laws in Pakistan

Sections 375 and 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code declare rape a punishable office. According to the law, a is said to commit rape when he has sexual intercourse with a woman under circumstances falling under any of the five following descriptions:

Against her will

Without her consent

With her consent, when the consent has been obtained by putting her in fear of death or of hurt

With her consent, when the man knows that he is not married to her and that the consent is given because she believes that the man is another person to whom she is or believes herself to be married; or

With or without her consent when she is under 16 years of age.

The convicted rapists will be sentenced to jail for no less than 10 years or more than 25 years, according to the law. A fine will also be imposed on them.