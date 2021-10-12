Tuesday, October 12, 2021  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1443
Lahore doctor arrested for drugging, filming women colleagues

FIR registered under sections of PECA

Posted: Oct 12, 2021
Posted: Oct 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested a doctor, employed at Lahore's Jinnah Hospital, for drugging and then filming inappropriate videos of women doctors and nurses. According to the police, on October 4, a woman filed a complaint at the District Lahore police station against the suspect, identified as Muhammad Abdullah Haris. It stated that Haris had been publicising videos of the complainant from an unknown number. "He has been intensively blackmailing and forcing her to meet him at a private place to fulfill his sexual desires," the FIR read. The woman agreed to meet the suspect at a restaurant in Lahore's Gulberg and informed the police about the meeting. When Haris reached at the site, police officers dressed in civil clothes, arrested him. "Two mobile phones were recovered from his possession which contained more than 50 objectionable videos," Sub-inspector Saba Shaukat said. Consequently, a case was registered against Haris under sections 20 [offences against dignity of a natural person], 21 [offences against modesty of a natural person or minor], and 24 [cyber stalking] of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016. Online harassment in Pakistan If you or anyone you know is a survivor of online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations: Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043FIA cybercrime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pkMadadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518Pakistan Citizen portal
The Federal Investigation Agency has arrested a doctor, employed at Lahore’s Jinnah Hospital, for drugging and then filming inappropriate videos of women doctors and nurses.

According to the police, on October 4, a woman filed a complaint at the District Lahore police station against the suspect, identified as Muhammad Abdullah Haris.

It stated that Haris had been publicising videos of the complainant from an unknown number. “He has been intensively blackmailing and forcing her to meet him at a private place to fulfill his sexual desires,” the FIR read.

The woman agreed to meet the suspect at a restaurant in Lahore’s Gulberg and informed the police about the meeting. When Haris reached at the site, police officers dressed in civil clothes, arrested him.

“Two mobile phones were recovered from his possession which contained more than 50 objectionable videos,” Sub-inspector Saba Shaukat said.

Consequently, a case was registered against Haris under sections 20 [offences against dignity of a natural person], 21 [offences against modesty of a natural person or minor], and 24 [cyber stalking] of the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, 2016.

Online harassment in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of online harassment, then you can contact the following organisations:

  • Punjab Commission on the Status of Women- 1043
  • FIA cybercrime wing- report the complaint at complaints@fia.gov.pk or helpdesk@nr3c.gov.pk
  • Madadgaar Toll-Free Helpline- 1098
  • Digital Rights Foundation’s Cyber Harassment Toll-Free Helpline- 0800-39393
  • Sahil Toll-Free helpline- 0800-13518
  • Pakistan Citizen portal

 
