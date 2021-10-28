Thursday, October 28, 2021  | 21 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > News

Lahore court issues arrest warrants for Shahbaz Gill

A defamation suit was filed against him

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 28, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
Photo: SAMAA TV

A Lahore sessions court has issued bailable arrest warrants for Special Assistant to Prime Minister of Pakistan on Political Communication Shahbaz Gill.

On Thursday, Additional Sessions Judge Husnain Azhar Shah heard a defamation suit filed against Gill by a company. The petitioner claimed that the politician had made false and baseless allegations against the firm during a show on a private TV channel.

The judge issued his arrest orders after Gill failed to appear in court and has summoned him to appear in person on November 1.

He said that the court had been waiting for Gill’s representative all day but he did not appear. The case was fixed for acquittal, however, in these circumstances, bailable arrest warrants were issued.

The leader needs will have to appear in court after submitting surety bonds worth Rs30,000.

The petition against the PM’s special assistant was filed by the Albayrak Group. It stated that the company has recently launched an 18m long metro bus in the country, which is reportedly better than normal buses.

Gill, earlier this week, alleged that the group has signed the project with the government at the rate of $3.68 per kilometer, out of which $1.85 per kilometer was paid to PML-N leader Shehbaz Sharif’s son Suleman Shahbaz.

The petition stated that Gill’s claims lacked evidence and sabotaged the company’s reputation leading to a loss of millions of dollars.

