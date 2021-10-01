Friday, October 1, 2021  | 23 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Lahore court indicts Nusrat Shehbaz in money laundering case

Shehbaz, Hamza have already been indicted

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 1, 2021 | Last Updated: 14 mins ago

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif wife Nusrat Shehbaz. Photo—AFP/File

Listen to the story
An accountability court in Lahore has indicted Nusrat Shehbaz, wife of former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a money-laundering case. The verdict was announced at a hearing pertaining to money laundering cases against Shehbaz and son Hamza filed by the National Accountability Bureau. Nusrat was indicted through a pleader as she is out of the country for medical treatment. Earlier, she was declared a proclaimed offender for not appearing in court. Hamza and Shehbaz have already been indicted in the case. At the hearing on Friday, Shehbaz was granted exemption from appearing in court. According to his counsel, the former chief minister was unwell and has been advised to rest. Hamza and others accused marked their attendance. The court adjourned the hearing till October 18 and summoned NAB's witnesses at the next hearing. Money laundering charges NAB has accused Shehbaz of laundering money and owning more assets than his known sources of income The evidence collected revealed that Shehbaz and his sons Hamza Shehbaz and Soleiman Shahbaz and wife Nusrat Shehbaz had net assets of Rs14.8 million in 1998, according to the accountability bureau. Shehbaz in “connivance with his other family members/benamidars accumulated assets to the tune of Rs7,328 million till 2018”. The amount is “disproportionate to known sources of income and for which neither the accused nor his other family members/benamidars could reasonably account for.” Shehbaz’s lawyer had, however, argued that a reference has been filed and investigation completed, adding that all questionnaires mentioned by NAB have been answered too
FaceBook WhatsApp

An accountability court in Lahore has indicted Nusrat Shehbaz, wife of former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a money-laundering case.

The verdict was announced at a hearing pertaining to money laundering cases against Shehbaz and son Hamza filed by the National Accountability Bureau.

Nusrat was indicted through a pleader as she is out of the country for medical treatment. Earlier, she was declared a proclaimed offender for not appearing in court.

Hamza and Shehbaz have already been indicted in the case.

At the hearing on Friday, Shehbaz was granted exemption from appearing in court. According to his counsel, the former chief minister was unwell and has been advised to rest.

Hamza and others accused marked their attendance.

The court adjourned the hearing till October 18 and summoned NAB’s witnesses at the next hearing.

Money laundering charges

NAB has accused Shehbaz of laundering money and owning more assets than his known sources of income

The evidence collected revealed that Shehbaz and his sons Hamza Shehbaz and Soleiman Shahbaz and wife Nusrat Shehbaz had net assets of Rs14.8 million in 1998, according to the accountability bureau.

Shehbaz in “connivance with his other family members/benamidars accumulated assets to the tune of Rs7,328 million till 2018”.

The amount is “disproportionate to known sources of income and for which neither the accused nor his other family members/benamidars could reasonably account for.”

Shehbaz’s lawyer had, however, argued that a reference has been filed and investigation completed, adding that all questionnaires mentioned by NAB have been answered too

 
lahore court money laundering nusrat shehbaz
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Light Karchi rain today, weather system to move to Balochistan
Light Karchi rain today, weather system to move to Balochistan
Today’s outlook: Petrol prices, Karachi thunderstorm, tax return deadline
Today’s outlook: Petrol prices, Karachi thunderstorm, tax return deadline
Cyclone Gulab brings rain, causes alarm in Karachi
Cyclone Gulab brings rain, causes alarm in Karachi
SBP slaps 100% cash margin on import of 114 items
SBP slaps 100% cash margin on import of 114 items
IBA expels student for highlighting ‘harassment’ on campus. What's next?
IBA expels student for highlighting ‘harassment’ on campus. What’s next?
Exclusive survey: China's financing and CPEC in Pakistan
Exclusive survey: China’s financing and CPEC in Pakistan
Court wants Korangi DC, administrator arrested for Mehran Town fire
Court wants Korangi DC, administrator arrested for Mehran Town fire
Petroleum prices jacked up by up to Rs8.82
Petroleum prices jacked up by up to Rs8.82
Forbes names Pakistani woman on its ‘next 1000’ list
Forbes names Pakistani woman on its ‘next 1000’ list
Russia urges peace as Tajikistan, Afghanistan amass troops on border
Russia urges peace as Tajikistan, Afghanistan amass troops on border
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.