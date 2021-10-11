KMC, US Consulate Karachi, to conserve Frere Hall

A conservation project was launched Monday to restore Frere Hall on the 156th anniversary of its public opening.

The project was launched by the US Consulate General in Karachi and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), in partnership with the Sindh Exploration and Adventure Society (SEAS).

“The United States has a deep respect for Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and this project at Frere Hall is a testament of our commitment to work with Pakistan and Sindh province to preserve Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage,” said US Consul General Mark Stroh.

The US Consulate General gave a grant under the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) to SEAS, that will carry out the work. It sanctioned more than $6.4 million for 30 cultural heritage projects in Pakistan.

Stroh, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab, SEAS President Dr Kaleemullah Lashari, and Secretary-General Dr Asma Ibrahim unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion.

Murtaza Wahab announced the renovation and restoration work to begin soon. “I would like to thank all our friends at the US Consulate for their invaluable support,” he tweeted.

“These efforts will ensure this Karachi landmark will serve the public well into the next century,” he said.

The Frere Hall conservation project will restore original elements which will include:

Stabilization of the vintage staircase.

Restoration of the teak wooden flooring.

Conservation of doors and windows.

Installation of new electric wiring distribution.

Rehabilitation and conservation of turret and tower.

SEAS will document, assess, and report on the existing structure and its conservation issues for future projects.

