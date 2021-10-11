Monday, October 11, 2021  | 4 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

KMC, US Consulate Karachi, to conserve Frere Hall

30 cultural heritage sites in Pakistan will be renovated

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 11, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: Twitter/ Murtaza Wahab

A conservation project was launched Monday to restore Frere Hall on the 156th anniversary of its public opening.

The project was launched by the US Consulate General in Karachi and Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC), in partnership with the Sindh Exploration and Adventure Society (SEAS).

“The United States has a deep respect for Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage and this project at Frere Hall is a testament of our commitment to work with Pakistan and Sindh province to preserve Pakistan’s rich cultural heritage,” said US Consul General Mark Stroh.

The US Consulate General gave a grant under the US Ambassadors Fund for Cultural Preservation (AFCP) to SEAS, that will carry out the work. It sanctioned more than $6.4 million for 30 cultural heritage projects in Pakistan.

Stroh, Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab, SEAS President Dr Kaleemullah Lashari, and Secretary-General Dr Asma Ibrahim unveiled a plaque to mark the occasion. 

Murtaza Wahab announced the renovation and restoration work to begin soon. “I would like to thank all our friends at the US Consulate for their invaluable support,” he tweeted.

“These efforts will ensure this Karachi landmark will serve the public well into the next century,” he said.

The Frere Hall conservation project will restore original elements which will include:

  • Stabilization of the vintage staircase.
  • Restoration of the teak wooden flooring.
  • Conservation of doors and windows.
  • Installation of new electric wiring distribution.
  • Rehabilitation and conservation of turret and tower.

SEAS will document, assess, and report on the existing structure and its conservation issues for future projects.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
KMC, US Consulate Karachi, to conserve Frere Hall, KMC US Consulate General project, US Consulate Karachi project, Frere Hall Project, Frere Hall
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest after state funeral
Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan laid to rest after state funeral
Fire engulfs Karachi's Chawla Market
Fire engulfs Karachi’s Chawla Market
Dr AQ Khan wanted to challenge MDCAT 2021 before death
Dr AQ Khan wanted to challenge MDCAT 2021 before death
Expert: Pakistan's medium-range missile also work of AQ khan
Expert: Pakistan’s medium-range missile also work of AQ khan
Taliban are the best bet to take on ISIS: PM
Taliban are the best bet to take on ISIS: PM
Veteran PML-N leader Pervaiz Malik passes away
Veteran PML-N leader Pervaiz Malik passes away
AQ Khan’s rival claims enrichment technology he brought was unregistered
AQ Khan’s rival claims enrichment technology he brought was unregistered
US couple arrested for selling nuclear warship information
US couple arrested for selling nuclear warship information
PM announces Rehmatulil Alameen Authority to monitor textbooks
PM announces Rehmatulil Alameen Authority to monitor textbooks
Four-year-old dies in front of health minister at Sukkur hospital
Four-year-old dies in front of health minister at Sukkur hospital
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.