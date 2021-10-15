Friday, October 15, 2021  | 8 Rabiulawal, 1443
News

KMC teams remove encroachments in Central, South districts

Officials confiscated pushcarts, stalls, cabins

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 15, 2021 | Last Updated: 19 mins ago

Photo: Online

KMC’s anti-encroachment department targeted South and Central districts in Karachi for removing encroachments on Friday.

In the Central District, KMC teams carried out anti-encroachment operations at Mujahid Colony, Golimar Chowrangi, Khilafat Chowk and adjacent areas of Nazimabad.

In the South district, they removed encroachments from Naanakwara and Light House areas.

The operations were supervised by KMC Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui.

During the operations, KMC teams confiscated pushcarts, stalls, cabins, poultry items, tables, chairs and wooden structures.

Relevant assistant commissioners, police and Rangers personnel and city wardens escorted KMC officials.

The KMC’s senior director said that operations against encroachments were continuing on a daily basis.

