Thursday, October 7, 2021  | 29 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

KMC starts night anti-encroachment operation in Central district

They were accompanied by local police and city wardens

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 7, 2021 | Last Updated: 2 hours ago

Photo: Online

KMC’s anti-encroachment department launched a night operation in the Central district.

On Thursday, KMC teams targeted 5,000-Road between Saleem Center and Bara Market in the North Karachi area. KMC personnel were accompanied by local police and city wardens.

During the operation, they seized children’s swings, accessories and other paraphernalia of tea hotels, poultry shops, pushcarts, cabins and puncture shops.

KMC teams removed encroachments from service road starting from Saleem Center to Bara Market in North Karachi.

Earlier, KMC anti-encroachment teams continued their action at Gulbahar ‘peetal gali’ for the seventh consecutive day.

During the operation, KMC anti-encroachment teams demolished illegal portions built outside numerous houses. Additional portions included galleries, shelters, walls and stairs.

KMC’s senior director Bashir Siddiqui said that local residents had built additional portions on government land in violation of the rules.

The SHC had ordered the KMC to remove these encroachments from KMC land.

KMC Central’s Director Kamran Alvi, deputy director Tariq Khan along with the assistant commissioner, area police and Rangers accompanied during the operation.

Teams of K-Electric, SSGC and KMC Katchi Abadis were also in attendance.

FaceBook WhatsApp
KMC
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
KMC starts night anti-encroachment operation in Central district, KMC operation, anti-encroachment drive
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Omer Sharif laid to rest at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard
Omer Sharif laid to rest at Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard
Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum appointed new DG ISI
Lt-Gen Nadeem Anjum appointed new DG ISI
Who else is buried at Abdullah Shah Ghazi Mazaar?
Who else is buried at Abdullah Shah Ghazi Mazaar?
General Faiz Hameed made Avenfield case against us: Maryam Nawaz
General Faiz Hameed made Avenfield case against us: Maryam Nawaz
Muhammad Iqbal Memon takes charge as Karachi commissioner
Muhammad Iqbal Memon takes charge as Karachi commissioner
Zahir Jaffer’s parents approach Supreme Court for bail
Zahir Jaffer’s parents approach Supreme Court for bail
IBA reinstates student expelled for highlighting on campus ‘harassment’
IBA reinstates student expelled for highlighting on campus ‘harassment’
Former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani stopped from leaving the country
Former PM Yousaf Raza Gillani stopped from leaving the country
Lawyer arrested for vandalising Lahore High Court's copy branch
Lawyer arrested for vandalising Lahore High Court’s copy branch
President Arif Alvi to appoint NAB chairman: Farogh Naseem
President Arif Alvi to appoint NAB chairman: Farogh Naseem
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.