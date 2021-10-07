KMC starts night anti-encroachment operation in Central district

KMC’s anti-encroachment department launched a night operation in the Central district.

On Thursday, KMC teams targeted 5,000-Road between Saleem Center and Bara Market in the North Karachi area. KMC personnel were accompanied by local police and city wardens.

During the operation, they seized children’s swings, accessories and other paraphernalia of tea hotels, poultry shops, pushcarts, cabins and puncture shops.

KMC teams removed encroachments from service road starting from Saleem Center to Bara Market in North Karachi.

Earlier, KMC anti-encroachment teams continued their action at Gulbahar ‘peetal gali’ for the seventh consecutive day.

During the operation, KMC anti-encroachment teams demolished illegal portions built outside numerous houses. Additional portions included galleries, shelters, walls and stairs.

KMC’s senior director Bashir Siddiqui said that local residents had built additional portions on government land in violation of the rules.

The SHC had ordered the KMC to remove these encroachments from KMC land.

KMC Central’s Director Kamran Alvi, deputy director Tariq Khan along with the assistant commissioner, area police and Rangers accompanied during the operation.

Teams of K-Electric, SSGC and KMC Katchi Abadis were also in attendance.