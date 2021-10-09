Saturday, October 9, 2021  | 2 Rabiulawal, 1443
HOME > Local

KMC removes encroachments in Clifton, North Karachi

Cheques distributed among the affectees of nullahs operation

Posted: Oct 9, 2021
Posted: Oct 9, 2021 | Last Updated: 26 mins ago

The KMC anti-encroachment department continued to remove encroachments during its drives in different districts of Karachi.

On Saturday, the KMC anti-encroachment teams conducted operations in Central and South districts.

The teams conducted anti-encroachment drive at the greenbelt and service road in front of the Hyper Star in Clifton.

In Central District’s North Karachi, they launched operation at Bilal Town Road near Duo-Minute Chowrangi.

During the operations, the KMC teams removed and confiscated cabins, food stalls, sugarcane machines, tandoors, and tea-hotels’ chairs and tables from service roads.

They demolished illegal structures outside the shops including shutters, stairs, and walls.

Concerned assistant commissioners, policemen, and KMC city wardens accompanied the KMC teams.

KMC Senior Director Bashir Siddiqui said the anti-encroachment teams continue to remove encroachments in all seven districts of Karachi.

Cheques distributed

The KMC senior director anti-encroachment and senior director Katchi abadis distributed cheques among the affectees of Gujjar Nullah and Orangi Nullah at KMC Katchi abadis office.

The cheques among the affectees are being distributed on daily basis and the process will continue till the disbursement of all cheques, KMC officials said.

To review the demolition process a meeting of officials from the anti-encroachment and katchi abadis departments was held at the Katchi abadis office.

During the meeting, the KMC senior directors asked the officials to start verification and re-checking process of the demolished structures at Gujjar Nallah from Monday.

KMC Senior Director Katchi Abadis Mazhar Khan appreciated the efforts of KMC officials in anti-encroachment operations at stormwater drains.

