PM Imran Khan promises direct subsidies, insurance for farmers

Prime Minister Imran Khan has promised direct subsidies and insurance for farmers across Pakistan. "The well-being of farmers will lead the nation towards prosperity," he said.

At the launch of the Kisan Portal in Islamabad Friday, the premier remarked that insurance for farmers will help them apply for bank loans and improve their standard of living. "Under the initiative, farmers will be provided health cards as well."

The complaints of more than 90% of farmers in the country never reach the higher authorities, he pointed out. "If they reach out to the police, they suffer even more".

"Our aim is to provide small-scale farmers a voice. These people won't leave the country. They won't use your money to build flats in London."

The prime minister said that sugar mill owners play a huge role in exploiting farmers. "They [mill owners] make farmers wait for days and give them a minimum amount for the produce which is sold for a far greater amount in the market."

He regretted the delay in the construction of dams in the country. "Our dams could have prevented crops and fields from flood damage," he said. "We are building dams and you will see we will give more [water] to farmers. It can also stop the destruction from floods."

Kisan Portal

The Kisan portal has been launched under the Pakistan Citizen's Portal.

According to a press release by the Prime Minister's Office, earlier, there was no specific category in the Pakistan Citizen Portal for resolving the problems of the farmers due to which their problems could not reach the concerned institutions for redressal.

"The Kisan Portal will play a pivotal role in assisting farmers in resolving their problems on a priority basis in line with the PM's targets for agricultural development," it added.

A total of 123 dashboards have been set up at the federal and provincial levels under the Kisan Portal.