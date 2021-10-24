Sunday, October 24, 2021  | 17 Rabiulawal, 1443
Kashmir man shot dead as security tight for minister’s visit

Twelfth civilian to be killed this month

Posted: Oct 24, 2021
Posted: Oct 24, 2021 | Last Updated: 48 mins ago

(FILES) In this file photo taken on August 17, 2021 government forces stand along a street behind a concertina wire during clashes with Kashmiri Shiite Muslims defying restrictions for a Muharram procession in Srinagar. - Demonstrations used to happen almost weekly in Indian-administered Kashmir, but now locals say that a state-imposed climate of fear scares them from speaking out two years after New Delhi brought the territory under direct rule. Photo:

Listen to the story
Indian paramilitaries shot dead a civilian in Kashmir on Sunday, residents said, as authorities tightened security across the disputed territory for a visit by a top Indian minister.

The victim, a milk seller in the southern Kashmir Valley, is the 12th civilian killed by militants or security forces this month as attacks increase in the Muslim-majority region.

New Delhi has about 500,000 troops and paramilitaries in Kashmir seeking to contain a rebel movement agitating for independence or the region’s merger with Pakistan.

Police said the man was hit in “crossfire” during “militant action” near a police paramilitary camp in the village of Zainapora and that the incident was being investigated.

Villagers told AFP the man had been fatally shot without provocation.

Amit Shah, India’s home minister and effective deputy to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been in Kashmir since Saturday, adding to security concerns.

It is Shah’s first trip to the Himalayan region — also claimed by Pakistan — since New Delhi cancelled Kashmir’s semi-autonomy in August 2019 and placed it under direct rule.

His visit follows a series of targeted killings by militants, with minority Hindus and Sikhs as well as migrant workers from elsewhere in India the main targets.

Sandbag bunkers have been erected across Kashmir’s main city of Srinagar and snipers positioned on rooftops around the building where Shah is staying.

Police have in recent days impounded hundreds of motorbikes in the city and intensified checks on pedestrians including women and children. Motorbikes have been used for drive-by killings.

India’s chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat said security monitoring was being intensified to thwart attacks by rebels.

Kashmir has been divided between India and Pakistan since their independence in 1947.

Rebels launched an insurgency in 1989 and the fighting has left tens of thousands dead, mainly civilians.

 
Indian occupied kashmir
FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

