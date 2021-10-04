Karachi’s Mazar-e-Quaid reopened for public

The Sindh government reopened Mazar-e-Quaid for the public Sunday [October 3].

The mausoleum was closed earlier due to a rise in coronavirus cases across the city. The decision to reopen the Mazar comes after the trajectory of Covid cases was seen going downwards.

It is, however, compulsory for visitors to strictly implement SOPs which include wearing masks, maintaining social distancing, and using sanitisers.

Last month, the government reopened parks and other recreational spots across Karachi.

On Sunday, Sindh reported 713 coronavirus cases and two deaths from the deadly virus.

Pakistan has vaccinated over seven million people across the country so far. The government aims to inoculate 40% of the population in big cities by the end of October. Unvaccinated people will be barred from using public transport, entering shopping malls, or even restaurants.

Last week, the Civil Aviation Authority announced beginning from October 1, only fully vaccinated persons aged between 18 and above will be allowed to travel to, from, or within Pakistan. They would be required to hold valid proof of vaccination against Covid.

Passengers below 18 years of age may be allowed to travel to, from, or within Pakistan without vaccination certificates.

Meanwhile, Pakistani passengers between the ages of 15 and 18 would be allowed to travel to, from, and within Pakistan without vaccination certificates until October 31. Proof of partial vaccination will be required from passengers between the ages of 15 and 18 by November 1 and full vaccination proof by December 1 this year.

Air travelers below the age of 15 will be able to undertake domestic journeys until further notice in this regard.