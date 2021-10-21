Thursday, October 21, 2021  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Karachi University teachers boycott classes over unpaid bills

Varsity officials say issue will be resolved in two or three days

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 21, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Photo: File

The entire faculty of the University of Karachi is boycotting varsity’s evening classes from Thursday because of the unpaid bills for the past year.

Karachi University Teachers Society or KUTS, the representative body of the varsity’s teachers, issued a statement saying that the society’s last meeting had decided that teachers reserved the right to boycott classes if pending bills of the previous two semesters were not cleared by October 20.

KUTS secretary Dr Mohsin Ali told SAMAA Digital that for the past year, bills for evening classes had not been cleared.

“We have met the vice-chancellor and the (university’s) director finance numerous times, but nothing happened,” he said.

“Every time, the VC and the director finance assured us that they have passed the directives to their subordinates and the bills would be cleared soon,” said Dr Mohsin.

Members of the morning faculty, who also teach evening classes, are paid on per lecture, per lab and per class basis. They have also not been paid for the past two semesters.

According to Dr Mohsin, a lecturer is paid Rs1,200 per class, while an assistant professor gets Rs1,600 a class, an associate professor gets Rs1,800 per class and a professor gets Rs2,000 for every evening class they take.

“These rates are not market competitive, yet teachers take classes for the sake of students,” said Dr Mohsin.

Dr Mohsin clarified that the boycott will not impact the morning classes.

“KUTS executive council will hold another meeting on Monday, and if the issue is not resolved, we will decide future strategy,” he said.

A university official told SAMAA Digital that the bills are not being cleared because of changes in the administration.

“We have done some transfers and postings which caused the deadlock. The outgoing personnel did not properly hand over the files to the newly-posted personnel,” he said.

“The university maintains digital, as well as manual data of all files, and we are tracing the (relevant) files. We are hopeful the bills will be cleared in two to three days.”

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

FaceBook WhatsApp
Karachi University
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Karachi University teachers boycott classes over non-payment of bills, Karachi University protest, KU teacher protest, KU classes suspension, KU classes suspend
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Weather update: Pakistan braces for colder days from Oct 22
Weather update: Pakistan braces for colder days from Oct 22
Does Pakistan have laws on cryptocurrency, asks court
Does Pakistan have laws on cryptocurrency, asks court
Epsilon Covid-19 variant takes hold in Pakistan amid vaccination calls
Epsilon Covid-19 variant takes hold in Pakistan amid vaccination calls
Pakistan to remain on FATF grey list
Pakistan to remain on FATF grey list
Baqir says rupee devaluation benefits overseas Pakistanis, terms inflation artificial
Baqir says rupee devaluation benefits overseas Pakistanis, terms inflation artificial
No-confidence move tabled against Jam Kamal Khan
No-confidence move tabled against Jam Kamal Khan
One killed in Lahore factory boiler explosion
One killed in Lahore factory boiler explosion
PM suggests targeted subsidies to counter rising inflation
PM suggests targeted subsidies to counter rising inflation
Another job scam: Rawalpindi woman raped in metro bus underpass
Another job scam: Rawalpindi woman raped in metro bus underpass
FM Qureshi, General Faiz Hameed reach Kabul for 'high-level' talks
FM Qureshi, General Faiz Hameed reach Kabul for ‘high-level’ talks
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.