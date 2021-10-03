Karachi underpass, road to be named after Omer Sharif

The Sindh government, as a tribute to the late comedian Omer Sharif, has decided to name an underpass and a road after him in Karachi.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab announced Saturday that the Shaheed-e-Millat underpass and Hyder Ali roads will be named “Umer Sharif Underpass”.

In recognition of the services rendered by late #UmerSharif, KMC will name its underpass at the junction of Shaheed e Millat & Hyder Ali Roads as “Umer Sharif Underpass”. — Murtaza Wahab Siddiqui (@murtazawahab1) October 2, 2021

Earlier, Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani tweeted that Shareef will be buried at the Abdullah Shah Ghazi graveyard as per the comedian’s wish. The government is making arrangements for that.

Omer Sharif was hospitalised in Germany after contracting mild pneumonia. He passed away on Saturday. His body would be transported to Pakistan on Monday. Until then, it has been sent to a mortuary in Nuremberg.

Omer Sharif — The people’s man

Earlier this year, Omer was diagnosed with mitral valve regurgitation (a condition in which blood leaks backward instead of flowing out to the rest of the body) after being admitted to the Aga Khan University Hospital for congestive heart failure.

The Sindh government released Rs40 million for his treatment at the George Washington University Hospital.

Omer’s flight to Washington was delayed after he developed a fever on the German air ambulance. He was admitted to a hospital in Nuremberg, where he was diagnosed with pneumonia.