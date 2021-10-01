Watch: Karachi-Quetta highway blocked after bridge collapse

Your browser does not support the video tag.

The Karachi-Quetta highway, also known as N-25 National Highway, was blocked Friday after a bridge collapsed near Wadh in the Khuzdar District of Balochistan.

Due to the collapse, hundreds of passengers traveling between Karachi and Quetta were left stranded on the roads.

The administration has assured that repairs are underway and the roads will be reopened for traffic as soon as possible.

Multiple parts of the country including Balochistan are experiencing monsoon spells.

National Highway 25, which starts from Karachi and ends at Chaman, is 813km long.