Karachi police recovers abductee from DG excise office

Three suspects including excise police officer arrested

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 15 mins ago
Karachi police recovered a person from abductors during a raid at Director General Excise and Taxation office at II Chundrigar Road, Karachi.

The victim was kidnapped two days ago from Peerabad area of the city. The kidnappers had asked for ransom from his family. His son had filed an FIR at the Peerabad Police Station.

The police raided the DG excise office late Friday evening after tracing the call from the abductors to the address.

During the raid, three suspects were arrested, the police said. One of the suspects is an excise police officer while another had been involved in robberies in the past.  

The suspects have been identified as Jan Mohammad, Abdul Khalid and Yaseen.

