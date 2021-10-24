Karachi man shot dead in front of 3-year-old son

A man was shot dead in the Ahsanabad area of ​​Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Maymar in front of his three-year-old son as they went out to buy milk on Saturday.

Police described the incident as a personal feud, but the relatives of the deceased said they had no enmity with anyone.

Eyewitnesses say the man was killed during a mugging attempt.

According to police, Salman was killed in Ahsanabad while he was carrying his young son and buying milk from a shop.

CCTV footage of the incident shows two suspects riding a motorcycle. One of the suspects is easily identifiable while the shooter wears a mask.

Police linked the incident to a possible feud between the deceased and the suspects in its initial investigation, but Salman’s father has insisted that they had no enmity with anyone.

Police said that the victim had come to Karachi from Swabi a year and a half ago and was working at a private company. Salman was the father of two children and the eldest of four siblings.