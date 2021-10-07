Karachi Green Line bus service to make Surjani Town-Numaish runs

Photo: ImranIsmailPTI/Twitter

In the initial phase, the Green Line bus service will ply between Surjani Town and the Numaish Chowrangi, officials of Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited or SIDCL said on Thursday.

The project’s next phase, they said, would carry passengers to the municipal park at the Jama Cloth Market.

These changes in the bus service route were incorporated even before the service was inaugurated. The bus service is likely to start in the next couple of months.

The projected termination of the bus service was at Tower, easing the difficulties of commuters in reaching their places of work. Most governments and private sector offices are located at or near Merewether Tower.

According to the recent changes, commuters can take the bus service from Surjani Town to Numaish roundabout, and not all the way to the Jama Cloth Market or Tower.

Confirming this news, officials of the Sindh Infrastructure Development Company Limited said that the upcoming Green Line bus service will begin its return journey to Surjani Town from the Numaish Chowrangi.

WHAT IS SIDCL?

SIDCL is a public limited company set up under the Companies Act of 2017.

It is based in Karachi to carry on the business of infrastructure development, expansion and improvement, in line with government policy for planning, designing, implementing, constructing and executing infrastructure development projects in Karachi.

It is a project management company that awards and looks after the construction and consultation contracts through PPRA.

SIDCL officials told SAMAA Digital that work on the first phase of the Green Line bus project had been completed.

In phase-I, the bus service will take commuters to Karachi Numaish Chowrangi and return back to Surjani Town, they said.

According to them, the service would begin operating by November this year.

In phase-II, the shuttle service will ply between Numaish Chowrangi and Karachi Municipal Park at the Jama Cloth Market and onwards.

The second phase of the Green Line bus service is likely to be completed by June next year.

The estimated cost of the project, they said, was Rs24 billion, and nearly Rs2 billion was being spent on buying buses, installing ITS (mobile management system) and three-year operational and management funds.

SIDCL officials said that purchasing new buses and the operational funds was an extra cost included in the project’s estimated cost.

The Sindh government, they said, was responsible for providing buses and bear the three-year operational cost.

But because this did not happen in accordance with the original commitment, the federal government decided to bear this expense, which adds to the project cost.

They said that the project infrastructure consultants were EA Consultants, and the third-party review of the project was being conducted by Exponent Engineering. BLIC — a German company prepared a mobile management system for the Green Line bus project, adding EY Consultants and Haidermota & Co are the operational consultants of bus service.

The project had been divided into phases to deal with the problem of chronic traffic congestion between Numaish Chowrangi and the Municipal Park at the Jama Cloth Market and onwards on the MA Jinnah Road.

The Federal Minister for planning, development & special initiative Asad Umar media coordinator Miss Ayesha confirmed that the bus service at the particular route would be ply by the end of this year.

“It will take 7-8weeks more to link all systems of green line bus project together and make them implemented,” Ayesha added.

40 buses for the project have been reached already, adding the Sindh governor claimed that 40 more would be reached by mid-October, which makes the total count at 80.

The project was first conceived by PML-N federal government in 2016 with a completion period of one year. After that, it was announced twice that the project would be inaugurated in March or June 2021.

