Karachi commissioner calls for quick removal of public complaints

Public complaints should be effectively resolved in the shortest possible time, the new Karachi commissioner, Muhammad Iqbal Memon, told deputy commissioners on Wednesday.

Advising to evolve an effective mechanism for complaint redressal,

Memon said that all deputy commissioners should submit a monthly report at the Commissioner Office, detailing when the complaints were received and resolved over a month.

During the meeting, the commissioner reviewed the progress on the removal of encroachments in accordance with the apex court’s order.

The meeting also decided that deputy commissioners would take steps to improve services at vaccination centers in their respective districts.

The Karachi Commissioner was chairing the first meeting after his appointment with all seven deputy commissioners.

The meeting reviewed the anti-encroachment operations on Karachi stormwater drains, implementation on coronavirus SOPs, anti-polio and anti-dengue campaigns and dilapidated buildings.

The Karachi commissioner also directed the deputy commissioners to set up strong coordination with civic and municipal departments, including KMC, KDA, KWSB, SSWMB and SBCA for resolving public issues.

Deputy commissioners Malir and Keamari briefed the commissioner about the progress of anti-encroachment drives in their districts.

Malir Deputy Commissioner Gahanwar Leghari said that the district administration had retrieved a 3000-acre piece of government land from land grabbers over the course of the past year.

Keamari Deputy Commissioner Mukhtar Abro said that the district administration had recovered 2000 acres of government land from land grabbers.

Abro said that the district administration had also completed the construction of the Mauripur Express Road in six months, helping resolve the issue of chronic traffic congestion.

PROFILE OF KARACHI COMMISSIONER:

Muhammad Iqbal Memon is a PAS Grade-21 officer. He holds BE Civil and MSc (Rural Development) and MSc (Economics) degrees from the UK.

During his previous postings, Iqbal Memon was posted as an assistant commissioner in various sub-divisions of Balochistan.

Memon also served in the statistics and Planning, Development and reform divisions in the federal government.

In Sindh, he was posted as a deputy secretary in the Home Department, deputy secretary to the Sindh governor, deputy program director of the Sindh Devolved Social Services Program (ADB), program director of the Sindh cities improvement program (ADB)

Memon also served as the District Coordination Officer or DCO in Khairpur and Dadu.

He served his services as additional secretary in the Sindh Education Department, additional secretary staff to Sindh CM and special secretary Public Health Engineering and Health Department.

Memon also served as secretary of minorities’ affairs, services, general administration & coordination department and as chairman, CM inspection, enquires and implementation team.