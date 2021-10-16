Saturday, October 16, 2021  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1443
Karachi Barclays scam: Three get 14 years each in jail

The prime offender slapped with a heavy fine

Posted: Oct 16, 2021
Posted: Oct 16, 2021 | Last Updated: 16 mins ago

Photo: SAMAA Digital

A banking court in Karachi has ruled in an Rs70 million bank fraud case after a trial that spanned over nine years.

Three people, including a woman, have been sentenced to 14 years each in jail for defrauding Barclays Bank of Rs70 million nine years ago.

The court also slapped the prime offender Neha Hassan with a fine of Rs157 million, while Zia-ul-Hassan and Ashar-ul-Hassan were fined Rs5 million each.

The court sentenced Neha Hassan, Mohammad Asharul Hassan and Ziaul Hassan to 14 years each in jail and cancelled their bails, ordering them to be moved to the prison.

The court acquitted Romaan Ahsan for the lack of evidence.

 
 
 

Neha Hassan held the position of premier relationship manager at Barclays Bank in Karachi.

The Pakistan operations of Barclays Bank PLC were acquired by the HBL in 2015.

