Karachi authorities to install mega screens for Pak-India match

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab has announced that the city authorities would install mega screens to allow cricket fans to watch Pakistan-India face-off on Sunday, October 24 in the T20 World Cup 2021.

The mega screens would be installed at various places in mostly the Central District of Karachi. Wahab has invited people to watch the big battle on big screen.

Private and public bodies in the city, including the Karachi Press Club, also plan to install big screen on their premises.

The city authorities will install screens installed in Mufti Ramzan Park North Nazimabad, Model Park Nazimabad, Moin Akhtar Park North Karachi, and Taleemi Bagh in Gulberg.

The installation of the screens will be carried out by the Department of Culture, Sports and Recreation overseen by the Central District Administrator.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab issued the instructions to Central District Administrator Muhammad Ali Zaidi on the inauguration of Arfa Family Park here on Saturday.

“Cricket fans will be able to watch the Pak-India T-20 match live on the big screens on October 24 along with their friends and loved ones,” a statement said.

Matches between arch rivals India and Pakistan always draw large crowds while millions watch on TV screens.