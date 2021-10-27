Wednesday, October 27, 2021  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1443
Karachi authorities ordered to restore playgrounds, parks in original condition

Supreme Court issues written order in encroachment case

Posted: Oct 27, 2021
Posted: Oct 27, 2021 | Last Updated: 9 mins ago

Photo: Online

Immediately restore playgrounds and parks in their original condition across Karachi, the Supreme Court of Pakistan said in a written order issued on Wednesday.

A Supreme Court bench headed by the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) this week heard a case about encroachments on public parks in Karachi.

The chief justice on Monday questioned Karachi officials on the progress on removing encroachments from the city. “You couldn’t even follow the court’s orders. Actually working and just sitting in front of TV are two different things,” he said

The CJP rejected a report submitted by Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab.  The court summoned a written report on the amenity plots in the city and adjourned the case.

On Wednesday, the court issued the written order and told authorities to end encroachments immediately across the city and restore all playgrounds and public parks in their original condition.

Meanwhile, a Karachi resident has filed a petition in the Supreme Court over the commercial and illegal use of Askari Park located near the Old Sabzi Mandi.

The application, submitted on October 22, stated that the park was built in 2005. “It was announced at the time that about 27,000 plants of 164 varieties would be planted across the park,” the petitioner said.

However, the entire park is being used for commercial activities and a market comprising shops and marriage halls has been constructed illegally, he said.

There are not even 100 trees at the palce, the petitioner added.

