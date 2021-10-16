Kandhkot: Abusive husband murders woman in front of family

Memoona Soomro, 26, was shot dead in front of her father on October 9 in Kandhkot’s Goth Lashkar Khan. The suspect, her husband, reportedly hid Memoona’s body and fled from the crime scene.

Memoona and Zakir Hussain got married 12 years back. The couple had a 10-year-old daughter together. According to the victim’s father, Eijaz Soomro, his daughter often complained of domestic abuse. “Last month, she called and asked me to bring her back home. She was scared her father-in-law and brother-in-law would kill her,” he told the police.

On October 9, Eijaz paid a visit to Memoona’s house. “When we went there, Zakir wasn’t home. His father and brother met us.”

He said that they didn’t let him meet Memoona, who was locked up in a room. “Somehow when she met us, she repeatedly begged us not to leave her alone.”

Between the conversation, Zakir along with his friends came back home out of the blue and separated the father and daughter. “They locked us up, dragging Memoona by her hair outside the house in the meantime. Suddenly, in the pitch silence of the night, we hear gunshots. Zakri shot Memoona. She died on the spot,” the victim’s father added.

After the crime, Zakir hid the 26-year-old’s body.

Five days after the crime was reported, the police issued a press release stating that Sumair Suhiryani, Memoona’s brother-in-law, has been arrested. A case has been registered against him under Section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Outrage on social media

The case sparked outrage on social media. People have been demanding justice for the woman using the hashtag #JusticeforMemoona.

Consequently, on October 14, the Sindh Directorate of Human Rights took notice of the case. “The special assistant to Sindh CM on human rights has taken serious notice of the sad incident and issued directives to take all the efforts and initiate stern action against the involved culprits,” it stated.

Violence against women in Pakistan

If you or anyone you know is a survivor of domestic violence, then you can contact the following organisations.

On June 21, Pakistan’s Senate passed the Domestic Violence (Prevention and Protection) Bill 2021. It will be passed after President Arif Alvi signs it. The bill states that these actions would be defined as domestic violence:

Threats of divorce or second marriage Invasion of privacy Insults Threats to cause physical pain Character assassination Willful or negligent abandonment Stalking Harassment Forcing or compelling a wife to cohabit with anybody other than the husband (SAMAA Digital note: such as in-laws)

By expanding the type of violence, the new domestic violence bill thus plugs loopholes in the Pakistan Penal Code by making punishable actions not covered in the older law. The bill recommends punishment of six months to three years in prison and up to Rs100,000 in a fine for domestic violence.