Jam Kamal steps down as BAP president

He was the first president of BAP

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago
Posted: Oct 2, 2021 | Last Updated: 57 mins ago

Photo: File

Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal said that he stepping down as the president of Balochistan Awami Party.

The chief minister said that it’s been an honour for him to serve as the first president of the party.

“BAP has shown great democratic values and space for all its members. No party has so much space of freedom as BAP has,” he tweeted early Saturday.

Kamal asked BAP central Organiser Jan jamali and party’s general secretary Manzoor Kakar to have a party meeting and announce party elections at earliest.

Over the past few weeks, Jam Kamal has been under pressure from BAP lawmakers who wants his removed as the chief minister.

What is Balochistan Awami Party?

On March 29, 2018 – just months before the general elections of 2018 – the Balochsitan Awami Party was formed.

Later in May that year, Jam Kamal was elected as the first president of the party.

