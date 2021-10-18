Jam Kamal says Gwadar development top priority

Developing Gwadar is the government’s foremost priority, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal said on Sunday as soon as he landed in the port city.

During his Gwadar tour, Jam Kamal was accompanied by provincial minister for industries Haji Muhammad Khan Tur Utmankhel.

The chief minister was received on the tarmac by Commissioner Makran Shah Irfan Ghirshen and other senior officials.

Jam Kamal Khan later visited the Sunset Park along with famous racers of the Gwadar Off-road Jeep Rally.

Appreciating the unique park, he said that the provincial government was working to fully exploit tourism potential of the province.

No-confidence motion

The Hazara Democratic Party will not support the no-confidence motion likely to be tabled in the provincial assembly on October 20, its chief Abdul Khaliq Hazara said on Sunday.

A delegation of dissident members of the Balochistan Awami Party or BAP met with member of the HDP.

The meeting was attended by Senators Saeed Ahmed Hashmi, speaker of the Balochistan Assembly Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, Zahooe Buledi, MPA Sardar Saleh Bhootani and Muhammad Khan Lehri.

Dissident urged the members of HDP to support the no-confidence motion.

On this occasion, the provincial minister for sports, Abdul Khaliq Hazara said that as a political entity, HDP’s doors were open for all.

He said that his party respected all members of BAP, but HDP would not support the motion to remove Jam Kamal.

“We are allies of the government and we will continue supporting Jam Kamal Khan in the face of this political crisis,” he said.