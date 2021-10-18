Monday, October 18, 2021  | 11 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Jam Kamal says Gwadar development top priority

‘HDP not to support November 20 no-confidence motion’

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 17, 2021 | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

Photo: SAMAA TV

Developing Gwadar is the government’s foremost priority, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal said on Sunday as soon as he landed in the port city.

During his Gwadar tour, Jam Kamal was accompanied by provincial minister for industries Haji Muhammad Khan Tur Utmankhel.

The chief minister was received on the tarmac by Commissioner Makran Shah Irfan Ghirshen and other senior officials.

Jam Kamal Khan later visited the Sunset Park along with famous racers of the Gwadar Off-road Jeep Rally.

Appreciating the unique park, he said that the provincial government was working to fully exploit tourism potential of the province.

No-confidence motion

The Hazara Democratic Party will not support the no-confidence motion likely to be tabled in the provincial assembly on October 20, its chief Abdul Khaliq Hazara said on Sunday.

A delegation of dissident members of the Balochistan Awami Party or BAP met with member of the HDP.

The meeting was attended by Senators Saeed Ahmed Hashmi, speaker of the Balochistan Assembly Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo, Zahooe Buledi, MPA Sardar Saleh Bhootani and Muhammad Khan Lehri.

Dissident urged the members of HDP to support the no-confidence motion.

On this occasion, the provincial minister for sports, Abdul Khaliq Hazara said that as a political entity, HDP’s doors were open for all.

He said that his party respected all members of BAP, but HDP would not support the motion to remove Jam Kamal.

“We are allies of the government and we will continue supporting Jam Kamal Khan in the face of this political crisis,” he said.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
HOME  
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
﻿
 
 
Balochistan CM, Jam Kamal Alyani,
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
FIA raids National Bank head office, arrests VP
FIA raids National Bank head office, arrests VP
Woman gives birth to septuplets in Abbottabad
Woman gives birth to septuplets in Abbottabad
Imran wants to turn institutions into his Tigers Force: Bilawal
Imran wants to turn institutions into his Tigers Force: Bilawal
Why Pakistan-IMF talks hit a deadlock
Why Pakistan-IMF talks hit a deadlock
T20 World Cup, PPP Karachi rally, ISI chief appointment
T20 World Cup, PPP Karachi rally, ISI chief appointment
Sheikh Rasheed calls opposition stupid, fires back at Maryam
Sheikh Rasheed calls opposition stupid, fires back at Maryam
Tourists stranded after snowfall at Babusar Top
Tourists stranded after snowfall at Babusar Top
Petrol price hike: Countries don't run on subsidies, says Fawad
Petrol price hike: Countries don’t run on subsidies, says Fawad
Police officer injured in Karachi factory fire
Police officer injured in Karachi factory fire
Muzaffargarh: Arson suspected in fire that killed seven
Muzaffargarh: Arson suspected in fire that killed seven
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.