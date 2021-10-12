Jam Kamal rescinds resignation as Buledi named acting BAP chief

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Jam Kamal Khan rescinded his resignation on Tuesday, citing some friends who he said had advised him to continue as the chief of the Balochistan Awami Party.

In the meantime, BAP appointed Zahoor Buledi as the interim party chief.

The move was detailed in a communique issued by the party’s general secretary Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, which stated that Buledi was appointed to improve the party administration.

A copy of the communique was also sent to the Election Commission under the Election Act of 2017.

Reiterating his resolve to continue working under whoever wins the upcoming party elections, he said that he was just honoring the wishes of friends. He did not elaborate.

Addressing a press conference, Kamal said that he had only posted a tweet saying that he was considering to resign from the party post but had not formally tendered his resignation. He was accompanied by a number of his supporters in the party and other allied parties.

Political parties in alliance with BAP also announced their resolve not to support the no-confidence motion submitted a day ago by dissident members of the Balochistan Awami Party.

Insisting that he had not resigned from the post of the BAP president, he said that he had no intention to create chaos in the party ranks.

Referring to a series of meetings he recently held with dissident party members, he said that there was no harm or risk in meetings.

Blaming the social media, he said that people on the social media had acted in an irresponsible manner.

Rejecting the impression about the creation of a new political party, Jam Kamal said that BAP would not give birth to any new political entity.

According to him, most of the dissidents were among those who met with him frequently.

The chief minister said that his office had not barred anyone and his doors were always open for everyone.

He said that he would keep trying to keep everyone onboard, adding that if a few members disagreed, they need to support the decision of the majority. "The decision of majority would be known once the no-confidence motion goes through in the assembly."

Later, leaders of Awami National Party, Hazara Democratic Party and Jamhoori Watan Party allied with BAP pledged not to derail the Jam Kamal-led government.

The parliamentary leader of ANP said that the current situation was nothing new. “We have been facing this since the formation of the government in Balochistan,” he said.

Pledging to resist all moves against the government, Asghar Khan Achakzai said that some elements in opposition were conspiring to hurt progress.

The opposition, he said, always obstructed the adoption of budget.

Chief of the HDP Abdul Khaliq Hazara said that as allies, they were bound to resolve all unpleasant situations.

He said that he did not know why the dissident members were being so obstinate.