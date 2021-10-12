Tuesday, October 12, 2021  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Jam Kamal rescinds resignation as Buledi named acting BAP chief

ANP, HDP, JWP lend support to the Balochistan chief minister

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 12, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago

Jam Kamal Khan rescinded his resignation on Tuesday, citing some friends who he said had advised him to continue as the chief of the Balochistan Awami Party.

In the meantime, BAP appointed Zahoor Buledi as the interim party chief.

The move was detailed in a communique issued by the party’s general secretary Manzoor Ahmed Kakar, which stated that Buledi was appointed to improve the party administration.

A copy of the communique was also sent to the Election Commission under the Election Act of 2017.

Reiterating his resolve to continue working under whoever wins the upcoming party elections, he said that he was just honoring the wishes of friends. He did not elaborate.

Addressing a press conference, Kamal said that he had only posted a tweet saying that he was considering to resign from the party post but had not formally tendered his resignation. He was accompanied by a number of his supporters in the party and other allied parties.

Political parties in alliance with BAP also announced their resolve not to support the no-confidence motion submitted a day ago by dissident members of the Balochistan Awami Party.

Insisting that he had not resigned from the post of the BAP president, he said that he had no intention to create chaos in the party ranks.

Referring to a series of meetings he recently held with dissident party members, he said that there was no harm or risk in meetings.

Blaming the social media, he said that people on the social media had acted in an irresponsible manner.

Rejecting the impression about the creation of a new political party, Jam Kamal said that BAP would not give birth to any new political entity.

According to him, most of the dissidents were among those who met with him frequently.

The chief minister said that his office had not barred anyone and his doors were always open for everyone.

He said that he would keep trying to keep everyone onboard, adding that if a few members disagreed, they need to support the decision of the majority. "The decision of majority would be known once the no-confidence motion goes through in the assembly."

Later, leaders of Awami National Party, Hazara Democratic Party and Jamhoori Watan Party allied with BAP pledged not to derail the Jam Kamal-led government.

The parliamentary leader of ANP said that the current situation was nothing new. “We have been facing this since the formation of the government in Balochistan,” he said.

Pledging to resist all moves against the government, Asghar Khan Achakzai said that some elements in opposition were conspiring to hurt progress.

The opposition, he said, always obstructed the adoption of budget.

Chief of the HDP Abdul Khaliq Hazara said that as allies, they were bound to resolve all unpleasant situations.

He said that he did not know why the dissident members were being so obstinate.

 
Balochistan Assembly Jam Kamal Khan
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
First snowfall welcomes winter in Pakistan
First snowfall welcomes winter in Pakistan
AQ Khan’s rival claims enrichment technology he brought was unregistered
AQ Khan’s rival claims enrichment technology he brought was unregistered
Murder witness, masjid imam shot dead in Karachi
Murder witness, masjid imam shot dead in Karachi
Slow internet, cabinet meeting, NCOC Rabiul Awwal guidelines
Slow internet, cabinet meeting, NCOC Rabiul Awwal guidelines
Iran’s chief of armed forces to visit Pakistan Tuesday
Iran’s chief of armed forces to visit Pakistan Tuesday
Supreme Court keeps Saad Rizvi from being released
Supreme Court keeps Saad Rizvi from being released
Authority to appoint ISI chief lies with PM: Fawad Chaudhry
Authority to appoint ISI chief lies with PM: Fawad Chaudhry
Sadiq Sanjrani receives invitation from India's Lok Sabha Speaker
Sadiq Sanjrani receives invitation from India’s Lok Sabha Speaker
Sheikhupura govt school sweeper arrested for raping fifth-grader
Sheikhupura govt school sweeper arrested for raping fifth-grader
Lahore doctor arrested for drugging, filming women colleagues
Lahore doctor arrested for drugging, filming women colleagues
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.