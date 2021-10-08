Jam Kamal refuses to act on whim of a few

The opposition and government will both lose if changes were brought on the whim of a few people and the province cannot afford this, Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal said on Friday.

Kamal said that all members of the assembly, including the opposition, were being given funds on the basis of equality.

The provincial government, he said, had kept the larger interest of Balochistan above everything else and worked day and night for completing projects in the health, education, and infrastructure sectors, which should be commended.

Talking about the post of party president and other key issues, the Balochistan chief minister said that he and his colleagues wanted to resolve all outstanding issues through dialogue and mutual consultations.

“Nothing is final in politics and the option of dialogue is always open,” he maintained.

He said that if the government acted upon the whims of a few politicians, it would damage both the government and opposition, adding that the province could not afford such disturbance at this juncture.

“I am always open to dialogue … My doors are always open. I cannot just resign and go just to appease a few. We also have to think about our allies. We will utilize all options for improving the situation,” Jam Kamal said.

Since its inception, Jam Kamal said, the Balochistan Awami Party or BAP had overcome a number of problems and there had been differences among its ranks since 2018. He said that all members of BAP had stood in the general elections to eliminate the sense of deprivation among the people in general and the party had risen to power in a very short time.

Jam Kamal said that the coalition forming the provincial government had been forged with due diligence. “We have always tried to overcome all reservations by holding meaningful discussions,” he maintained.

According to him a few of his fellow BAP members had been unhappy over a number of issues. He said that people holding any position of power “cannot please everyone all the time”.

Referring to the no-confidence motion, he said that the move did not fulfill relevant rules and regulations. He said that a number of fellow BAP members had emerged as dissidents, adding that he had personally held meetings with all such members and tried to determine their points of view.

According to him, most of the reservations expressed by BAP members did not relate at all to major development projects. “All of their reservations were of minor nature and did not relate at all to my post as the chief minister,” he maintained.

They, he said, had even tendered resignations, fulfilling their vows. He said that all such dissenting members could rejoin the cabinet.

“They are all our brothers and sisters … I did not interfere in any development work being carried out in any member’s constituency and I also did not employ any non-elected representative to do my bidding. All projects initiated during my tenure as chief minister benefit people at all levels and these projects were not confined to any single area or constituency,” Jam Kamal said.

Referring to schemes proposed by Sardar Saleh Bhootani, he said that these schemes were included in the Public Sector Development Projects or PSDP, adding that Mir Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo had not proposed any scheme for his constituency. He said that he had not been able to make contact with Bizenjo.

He said that just 18 months before the end of this government’s term, any change at this point in time would result in major losses and Balochistan could not afford any such loss.

He said: “I invite anyone to compare our PSDP with development projects undertaken during previous governments. It will become evident how much funds opposition members got during our (BAP-led) government and how much they got during previous governments. I have always tried to uphold the cause of majority instead of individual benefits.”

Appreciating the role of the parliamentary leader of PTI in Balochistan, Jam Kamal said that he had always acted with sobriety and always supported the government, adding that he played a crucial role in consolidating the provincial government.

