HOME > News

Jam Kamal issues show-cause notice to Zahoor Buledi

CM promises prompt action in accordance with Article 63-A

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 22, 2021 | Last Updated: 1 hour ago
Photo: SAMAA Digital

Chief Minister Jam Kamal issued a show-cause notice against Zahoor Buledi, asking him to explain why he deviated from the party discipline and opted to support the no-confidence motion.

According to the notice, if Buledi fails to provide a satisfactory answer within three days, action would be taken against him in accordance with Article 63-A and a reference would also be sent to the Election Commission.

Article 63-A states that a member of the assembly could become ineligible to remain on his seat if he or she goes against the party orders on a no-confidence motion or other key issues.

On October 21, the speaker of Balochistan Assembly has appointed Zahoor Buledi as the party’s parliamentary leader after receiving an application by 12 dissident members of the Balochistan Awami Party or BAP while Chief Minister Jam Kamal file another application opposing the move.

Jam Kamal wrote a letter addressed to the speaker, stating his objections in this regard.

Kamal said that he was appointed as the party head under the Election Act of 2017. He said that he was the party head as well as the parliamentary leader of the party in the provincial assembly.

He maintained that apparently, all the signatures on the application calling for appointing Zahoor Buledi as parliamentary leader of BAP appear to be forged. He said that no action should be taken on the basis of the application in question.

Spokesperson of the Balochistan government Liaquat Shahwani termed the no-confidence motion against the chief minister as a PDM conspiracy.  

Balochistan Jam Kamal Khan
 
