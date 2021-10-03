Jam Kamal hopes to overcome political crisis soon

The political crisis in Balochistan will end soon, the Balochistan chief minister, Jam Kamal, said on Sunday in a tweet.

Jam Kamal intensified his efforts to appease the dissident members of his own party, the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) amd held separate meetings with cabinet members and members of the provincial assembly on Sunday.

During his visit to the residence of provincial finace minister Zahoor Ahmad Buledi, both leaders discussed the emerging situation in Balochistan and other matters of mutual concern.

He also visited the residences of dissident members of his party, including Sardar Abdur Rehman Khetran, Sikandar Umrani, Akbar Askani, Mahjabeen Sheeran and Bushra Rind.

During his visits, he is said to have assured them to remove all their reservations.

In a tweet, Jam Kamal said that he visited the residences of six members of BAP and held meetings with all of them in a positive environment.

A no-confidence motion was tabled in Balochistan Assembly on September 14.

BAP, he said, would resolve all internal differences in an amicable manner.

According to him, BAP was the most democratic party in the country.

“Difference emerge, but we hold discussions and resolve them by the grace of God,” Jam Kamal said.

During these meetings, he also agreed to hold more such meetings and meet other party members.

Accusing some elements of fomenting differences in BAP ranks, the chief minister said that they had all responded in a responsible and respectable manner.

In the meantime, the Senate chairman, Sadiq Sanjarani, also re-intensified his efforts for reconciliation on Sunday.

According to sources, after Speaker of provincial assembly Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo and Saleh Bhootani, several other member of Balochistan Awami Party mutineed.

Earlier, the core committee of the Balochistan Awami Party held a meeting and decided to resolve the political stalement.

The opposition was unable to submit the no-confidence motion again in the assembly secretariat. It is learnt that the governor Balochistan had returned the motion after detecting a fault in the document.

On Sunday, the Senate chairman is reported to have arrived in Quetta along with Senators Sarfaraz Bugti, Manzoor Kakar and Naseebullah Bazai after the deadline given to Jam Kamal for concluding the political deadlock ended on Sunday.

They held separate meetings with the speaker of Balochistan Assembly as well as several key members of the provincial assembly.

Before leaving for Islamabad, Sadiq Sanjarani is reported to have held discussions on internal rift in the party and other relevant matters.

In a related development, after Jam Kamal refused to leave office, the dissident BAP members have reportedly sought out the help of Jamiat Ulemae Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) members of provincial assembly.

In a statement posted on twitter, Jam Kamal said that status and position of power had no significance for him.