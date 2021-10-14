IT ministry notifies implementation of new social media rules

Federal minister reassures it won’t curtail Pakistanis freedom of expression
The ministry of IT and Telecommunication has notified on Thursday the removal and blocking of unlawful online content (procedure, oversight and safeguard) rules of 2021.
Federal Minister for IT Amin ul Haque said that under the amended laws, Pakistani users will have full freedom of expression.
New rules will play important role in communication between social media platforms and users, the minister said.
Some of the key amended rules are as follows: