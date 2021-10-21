Islamic body to consider anti-rape laws, death penalty

The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) has decided to take up two critical issues related to rape cases in the country. In its next meeting, the Islamic body would consider punishment of castration for rape convicts and sessions courts’ role in deciding rape cases.

It will also examine the possibility of penal punishment instead of death in some crimes.

An agenda for the next meeting to be held on October 26-27 was issued on Thursday.

“In view of some important issues” the meeting has been called with 12 members instead of the full strength of 20 because the positions of eight specialists lay vacant after members retired in May this year, the release said.

The council has invited a former member Justice (retd) Raza Khan to participate as a legal expert while a representative from the Law Ministry will also attend according to the rules.

The meeting presided over by CII Chairman Dr Qibla Ayaz will consider the following points, according to the agenda released on Thursday.

Resolution to appreciate the announcement on the formation of the Rehmatulil Alameen Authority by the prime minister. Bill prohibiting corporal punishment for children. Examining the possibility of penal punishment instead of the death penalty in some crimes. Bill to declare Arabic a compulsory subject at educational institutions. Naat recitation and its Shariah style. Protection of plants and wildlife: Islamic rules and teachings. Sessions courts’ power to hear rape cases. Criminal Law Amendment Ordinance 2020, [which added section 376-B to CCP to allow] castration of a person convicted of rape [would be reviewed from] Shariah point of view. Bill for legislation on the moonsighting Movement to make the marriage ceremonies affordable

Rape cases in sessions courts

In May this year, President Dr Arif Alvi designated all sessions courts throughout the country as special courts to hear rape cases.

He promulgated an ordinance after consultations with the Chief Justice of Pakistan.

The special court will include state-of-the-art infrastructure, audio and video recording and video link facilities, a statement released at the time said.

A dedicated and gender sensitised courtroom environment for the trial of rape and sexual assault cases is now becoming a reality for women and children across Pakistan, it added.