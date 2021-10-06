Islamabad young doctors boycott PIMS OPDs

Young doctors in Islamabad have boycotted OPDs at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science in protest against the MDCAT 2021 and National Licensing Exams.

According to the spokesperson of the Young Doctor’s Association, only emergency services are being provided at the hospital. The move comes a day after a clash between the Islamabad police and protesting doctors was reported.

“The blood of doctors is not so cheap,” the YDA chairperson said. “Our decision is final. We will continue peaceful protests at PIMS unless our demands are met.”

He added that the Pakistan Medical Commission is being run by lawyers which is not “at all acceptable”.

Meanwhile, patients arriving at PIMS are facing a number of problems.

Why are doctors protesting?

Hundreds of young doctors across the country have been protesting against the PMC. The demonstrators have demanded that the compulsion to sit the National Licensing Exam should be revoked.

The Pakistan Medical Commission has announced that in order to practice in Pakistan, doctors will have to take a licensing exam after completing five years of education. Young doctors argue that the additional examination was unfair as they had already passed the same exam to obtain their MBBS degrees.

On Tuesday, at least 20 doctors were arrested after they tried of enter the PMC building. The Islamabad police baton charged the protesters.