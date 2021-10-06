Wednesday, October 6, 2021  | 28 Safar, 1443
Samaa TV
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
MORE
SAMAA Programs Education Entertainment Global Health Pakistan News
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LATEST COVID-19 LIVE URDU PAKISTAN LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Islamabad young doctors boycott PIMS OPDs

Only emergency services provided at hospital

SAMAA | - Posted: Oct 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago
SAMAA |
Posted: Oct 6, 2021 | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

Photo: File

Listen to the story
Young doctors in Islamabad have boycotted OPDs at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science in protest against the MDCAT 2021 and National Licensing Exams. According to the spokesperson of the Young Doctor's Association, only emergency services are being provided at the hospital. The move comes a day after a clash between the Islamabad police and protesting doctors was reported. "The blood of doctors is not so cheap," the YDA chairperson said. "Our decision is final. We will continue peaceful protests at PIMS unless our demands are met." He added that the Pakistan Medical Commission is being run by lawyers which is not "at all acceptable". Meanwhile, patients arriving at PIMS are facing a number of problems. Why are doctors protesting? Hundreds of young doctors across the country have been protesting against the PMC. The demonstrators have demanded that the compulsion to sit the National Licensing Exam should be revoked. The Pakistan Medical Commission has announced that in order to practice in Pakistan, doctors will have to take a licensing exam after completing five years of education. Young doctors argue that the additional examination was unfair as they had already passed the same exam to obtain their MBBS degrees. On Tuesday, at least 20 doctors were arrested after they tried of enter the PMC building. The Islamabad police baton charged the protesters.
FaceBook WhatsApp

Young doctors in Islamabad have boycotted OPDs at the Pakistan Institute of Medical Science in protest against the MDCAT 2021 and National Licensing Exams.

According to the spokesperson of the Young Doctor’s Association, only emergency services are being provided at the hospital. The move comes a day after a clash between the Islamabad police and protesting doctors was reported.

“The blood of doctors is not so cheap,” the YDA chairperson said. “Our decision is final. We will continue peaceful protests at PIMS unless our demands are met.”

He added that the Pakistan Medical Commission is being run by lawyers which is not “at all acceptable”.

Meanwhile, patients arriving at PIMS are facing a number of problems.

Why are doctors protesting?

Hundreds of young doctors across the country have been protesting against the PMC. The demonstrators have demanded that the compulsion to sit the National Licensing Exam should be revoked.

The Pakistan Medical Commission has announced that in order to practice in Pakistan, doctors will have to take a licensing exam after completing five years of education. Young doctors argue that the additional examination was unfair as they had already passed the same exam to obtain their MBBS degrees.

On Tuesday, at least 20 doctors were arrested after they tried of enter the PMC building. The Islamabad police baton charged the protesters.

 
doctors Islamabad pims
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

FaceBook WhatsApp
 
 
 
PIMS OPDs, Islamabad hospital, Islamabad young doctors
 

MOST READ
MOST READ
Omer Sharif’s funeral prayers to be offered at 3pm today
Omer Sharif’s funeral prayers to be offered at 3pm today
Karachi nullah victims to be paid Rs15,000 a month
Karachi nullah victims to be paid Rs15,000 a month
Plane lands safely at Lahore airport after bird strike
Plane lands safely at Lahore airport after bird strike
Islamabad doctors break into PMC, police baton-charge protesters
Islamabad doctors break into PMC, police baton-charge protesters
Fire erupts at Faisalabad bank
Fire erupts at Faisalabad bank
Maryam Nawaz approaches court for annulment of Avenfield case verdict
Maryam Nawaz approaches court for annulment of Avenfield case verdict
Bikers will have to install side mirrors
Bikers will have to install side mirrors
Muhammad Iqbal Memon takes charge as Karachi commissioner
Muhammad Iqbal Memon takes charge as Karachi commissioner
Islamabad man granted bail in university rape case
Islamabad man granted bail in university rape case
IBA reinstates student expelled for highlighting on campus ‘harassment’
IBA reinstates student expelled for highlighting on campus ‘harassment’
 
 
 
 
 
About Us   |   Anchor Profiles   |   Online Advertising   |   Contact Us   |   Feedback   |   Apps   |   FAQs   |   Authors   |   Comment Policy
Facebook   |   Twitter   |   Instagram   |   YouTube   |   WhatsApp
Copyright © 2021 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.