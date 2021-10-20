Islamabad university students protest against fee hike

Students of the International Islamic University in Islamabad took to the streets Wednesday to protest against a hike in fees.

The demonstrators, with placards in their hands, chanted slogans at the varsity’s main gate. They said that a 50% increase in fees has been announced for first-semester students.

“The money charged for transportation has been jacked up as well and scholarships have been canceled,” one of the protestors said.

“The education department should immediately take notice of the fee hike and release our scholarships,” another student demanded, warning that the protests will continue if the demands are not met.

“The university management has two days to come up with a solution for us or else we will shut down the varsity,” the protesters added.

The International Islamic University has been in the news for a while now. Earlier this year, a 22-year-old delivery boy was raped at the varsity. Subsequently, two students were expelled. Prime Minister Imran Khan took notice of the case as well.